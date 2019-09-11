MV records solid times at Lynx Invite
Missouri Valley posted some solid times at the Abraham Lincoln Invitational at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs on Sept. 7.
The Big Reds were paced by Cody Gilpin, while the Lady Reds were led by Bre Boruff.
Up Next: Missouri Valley will be at the Lewis Central Invitational back in Council Bluffs at Iowa Western Community College on Sept. 14.
CC: 9-7-19 @ Council Bluffs
Final Boys Standings: 1) Thomas Jefferson 56; 2) Lewis Central 91; 3) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 94; 4) Harlan 105; 5) St. Albert 117; 6) Denison-Schleswig 127; 7) Abraham Lincoln 134; 8) LeMars 135; 9) Missouri Valley 231.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 61 runners)
Big Reds Results: 26) Cody Gilpin 19:28; 44) Will Gutzmer 20:28; 50) Jackson Hustak 21:01; 55) Hunter Hoden 21:39; 56) Dalton Birke 21:44; 59) Alec Fichter 22:11.
Final Girls Standings: 1) Southeast Polk 26; 2) Harlan 41; 3) Glenwood 90; 4) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 126; 5) LeMars 135; 6) Lewis Central 161; 7) Abraham Lincoln 212; 8) Thomas Jefferson 214; 9) Denison-Schleswig 224.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 63 runners)
Lady Reds Results: 45) Bre Boruff 24:40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.