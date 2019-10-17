Lo-Ma girls, Tri-Center boys repeat as WIC champs
Logan-Magnolia girls and Tri-Center boys won their second straight team titles with solid performances at the Western Iowa Conference Cross Country Championships in Avoca on Monday night.
Tri-Center boys finished with three all-conference medalists to edge Treynor by a slim two team points. Treynor also finished with three medalist honors, including individual champion Derrick Thompson. The top 12 individual finishers collect WIC All-Conference honors, and Lo-Ma’s Tarick Rowe (5th) and Kaleb King (9th) both earned top-10 finishes.
Logan-Magnolia girls finished with six individuals among the top-20, with Courtney Sporrer (2nd), Taylor Sporrer (3rd), Violet Lapke (6th), and Mya Moss (11th) all earning all-conference honors. Tri-Center’s Peyton Pogge won the individual title for the third straight season.
In the middle school division, Missouri Valley’s Mason Herman and Logan-Magnolia’s Madison Sporrer took home the individual titles.
Up Next: Both Logan-Magnolia and Missouri Valley will be at the Boyer Valley Invitational on Thursday in Dunlap, and the Missouri Valley Invitational at Missouri Valley on Saturday.
2019 WIC Cross Country: 10-14-2019 @ Avoca
Final Boys Team Standings: 1st) Tri-Center 46; 2nd) Treynor 48; 3rd) IKM-Manning 84; 4th) Logan-Magnolia 97; 5th) Riverside 99; 6th) Missouri Valley 150; 7th) Underwood 190. Partial Teams: Audubon, AHSTW.
2019 All-Conference Runners: 1st) Derrick Thompson (Trey) 16:32; 2nd) Brett McGee (TC) 16:56; 3rd) Jon Franke (TC) 16:57; 4th) Quinten Dreyer (IKM-Manning) 17:05; 5th) Tarick Rowe (LoMa) 17:14; 6th) Cole Dooley (Trey) 17:31; 7th) Sean McGee (TC) 17:37; 8th) Dennis Pilling (Riv) 17:40; 9th) Kaleb King (LoMa) 17:41; 10th) Ryan Konz (Trey) 17:41; 11th) Bryce Patten (Und) 17:46; 12th) Adam Gruhn (IKM-Manning) 17:55.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 84 runners)
MV Big Reds Results: 20th) Will Gutzmer 18:32; 23rd) Ethan Savala 18:44; 37th) Jackson Hustak 19:42; 41st) Dalton Birke 19:57; 42nd) Alec Fichter 19:59; 43rd) Hunter Hoden 20:14; 61st) Luke Williams 21:26.
Lo-Ma Panthers Results: 25th) Noah Bock 18:51; 27th) Hagen Heistand 18:59; 36th) Jacob Downey 19:40; 45th) Cem Gueleryuez 20:21; 46th) Jackson Lesline 20:23.
JV RESULTS (20 runners): 6th) Baker Lally 21:15; 10th) James Newton 23:02; 15th) Caleb Hiatt 24:54.
Final Girls Team Standings: 1st) Logan-Magnolia 31; 2nd) AHSTW 51; 3rd) Tri-Center 69; 4th) Treynor 91; 5th) IKM-Manning 115. Partial Teams: Audubon, Missouri Valley, Riverside, Underwood.
2019 All-Conference Runners: 1st) Peyton Pogge (TC) 18:40; 2nd) Courtney Sporrer (Lo-Ma) 19:15; 3rd) Taylor Sporrer 19:20; 4th) Tori Castle (Trey) 19:51; 5th) Grace Slater (Aud) 20:11; 6th) Violet Lapke (LoMa) 20:22; 7th) Julia Kock (AHSTW) 20:30; 8th) Chloe Falkena (AHSTW) 20:42; 9th) Hannah Thygesen (Aud) 21:18; 10th) Hope Hoepner (AHSTW) 21:31; 11th) Mya Moss (Lo-Ma) 21:38; 12th) Jade Dramen (AHSTW) 21:45.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 53 runners)
MV Lady Reds Results: 14th) Bre Boruff 21:52.
Lo-Ma Panthers Results: 17th) Marissa Brenden 22:08; 20th) Erica Nolting 22:22; 24th) Mariah Nolting 23:16.
JV RESULTS (10 runners): 1st) Eowyn Sieck 24:13; 2nd) Ava Goldsmith 25:09; 10th) Amelia Evans 26:09.
MIDDLE SCHOOL RESULTS (2.0 miles)
Boys Results (51 runners)
MV Big Reds Results: 1st) Mason Herman 11:19; 4th) Jacob Hoden 12:00; 8th) Jackson Harrison 12:43; 9th) Aidan Rangel 12:44; 14th) Sean Kean 13:20; 18th) Adam Meadows 13:35; 32nd) Gavin Thacker 14:25; 33rd) Cory Wielgus 14:25; 37th) Xavier Rangel 15:00; 39th) Kale Mobley 15:18.
Lo-Ma Panthers Results: 36th) Wyatt Grimes 14:41.
Girls Results (35 runners)
MV Lady Reds Results: 12th) Bella Boruff 13:50; 25th) Marissa Birke 15:56; 27th) Julia Matts 16:07; 28th) Alyssa Jaeger 16:14.
Lo-Ma Panthers Results: 1st) Madison Sporrer 12:23; 6th) Haedyn Hall 13:07; 7th) Jordan Buffum 13:17; 8th) Ava Rowe 13:22; 20th) Stephanie Schmit 15:32; 21st) Cora Killpack 15:36; 22nd) Brooklyn Lally 15:43; 23rd) Aliciana Hernandez 15:43; 24th) Marki Helgenberger 15:45; 35th) Jocelyn Buffum 23:30.
