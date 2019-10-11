Lo-Ma girls, St. Albert boys take Woodbine Invite titles
The Logan-Magnolia girls and St. Albert boys claimed the Woodbine Invitational titles on Monday afternoon at Woodbine.
Lo-Ma girls finished with five runners, Courtney Sporrer (2nd), Kylie Morrison (4th), Taylor Sporrer (5th), Violet Lapke (6th) and Mya Moss (9th), with top-10 finishes. Missouri Valley’s Bree Boruff (14th), West Harrison’s Katie Gore (30th), and Woodbine’s Riley Kerger (17th) paced their teams, respectively.
The Woodbine boys took home third place in the final team standings, as the Tigers were paced by Nate Wright (10th), Adam Sherer (11th) and Conrad Schafer (20th), as the trio all finished with medalist honors. Missouri Valley’s Ethan Savala (28th) and West Harrison’s Mason King (31st) led their squads, while Logan-Magnolia’s Kaleb King (12th), Tarick Rowe (16th) and Noah Bock (17th) all finished with medalist honors.
Up Next: Missouri Valley and Logan-Magnolia will be at the Western Iowa Conference championships beginning at 4 p.m. on Monday in Avoca. They will finish the regular season at the Missouri Valley Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 19, starting at 10 a.m.
CC, Woodbine Invitational: 10-7-2019 @ Woodbine
Final Girls Team Standings: 1st) Logan-Magnolia 20; 2nd) Tri-Center 57; 3rd) IKM-Manning 108; 4th) Exira/EHK 109; 5th) CAM 114; 6th) West Harrison 151; 7th) Boyer Valley 177.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 68 runners)
MV Lady Reds Results: 14th) *Bre Boruff 23:40; 57th) Ela Rangel 30:49.
Lo-Ma Panthers Results: 2nd) *Courtney Sporrer 20:32; 4th) *Kylie Morrison 20:41; 5th) *Taylor Sporrer 20:54; 6th) *Violet Lapke 21:46; 9th) *Mya Moss 22:47; 15th) Marissa Brenden 23:43; 16th) Erica Nolting 23:48.
WH Hawkeyes Results: 30th) Katie Gore 25:08; 39th) Sage Wallis 26:34; 44th) Kali Peasley 27:10; 47th) Chenoa Bowman 27:38; 54th) Jayden Kraft 28:55; 55th) Rachael Olson 29:08.
Woodbine Tigers Results: 17th) *Riley Kerger 24:00; 19th) *Kylee Cogdill 24:16; 36th) Audrey Ireland 26:11.
BV Lady Bulldogs Results: 25th) Kylie Petersen 24:36; 41st) Marie Hanigan 26:43; 62nd) Skyler Freeman 34:26; 63rd) Carly Lehan 34:28; 66th) Nicole Behrendt 37:41.
*Top 20, Medalist honors
Jr. Varsity Results (3.1 miles, 22 runners)
Lo-Ma Panthers Results: 1st) Mariah Nolting 24:58; 3rd) Ava Goldsmith 25:58; 6th) Charleigh Hammitt 26:54; 8th) Amelia Evans 27:36; 16th) Marissa McCoy 32:55.
WH Hawkeyes Results: 14th) Chloe Green 30:04.
Final Boys Team Standings: 1st) CB St. Albert 52; 2nd) Tri-Center 55; 3rd) Woodbine 91; 4th) IKM-Manning 106; 5th) Logan-Magnolia 119; 6th) Boyer Valley 160; 7th) Missouri Valley 173; 8th) CAM 207; 9th) Underwood 242; 10th) Whiting 289.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 78 runners)
MV Big Reds Results: 28th) Ethan Savala 20:02; 33rd) Will Gutzmer 20:24; 40th) Dalton Birke 20:52; 42nd) Jackson Hustak 20:58; 48th) Hunter Hoden 21:30; 49th) Alec Fichter 21:35.
Lo-Ma Panthers Results: 12th) *Kaleb King 19:03; 16th) *Tarick Rowe 19:21; 17th) *Noah Bock 19:22; 38th) Hagen Heistand 20:49; 46th) Cem Gueleryuez 21:27; 47th) Jacob Downey 21:29; 53rd) Baker Lally 22:05.
WH Hawkeyes Results: 31st) Mason King 20:19; 62nd) Riley Acker 23:17; 71st) Gunnar Stolz 27:17.
Woodbine Tigers Results: 10th) *Nate Wright 18:57; 11th) *Adam Sherer 18:59; 20th) *Conrad Schafer 19:39; 22nd) Payton Bush 19:46; 29th) Aidan Carmody 20:04; 51st) Lane Vennink 21:38; 57th) Luke Ryerson 22:37.
BV Bulldogs Results: 8th) *Patrick Heffernan 18:39; 32nd) Clay Roberts 20:19; 39th) Nathaniel Green 20:51; 44th) Ethan Hanigan 21:21; 55th) Jack Heistand 22:16; 65th) Ian Garside 23:26; 68th) Caden Neilsen 24:21.
*Top 20, Medalist honors
Jr. Varsity Results (3.1 miles, 36 runners)
MV Big Reds Results: 14th) Luke Williams 22:57.
Lo-Ma Panthers Results: 7th) Jackson Lesline 21:11; 9th) Hunter Allen 21:16.
Woodbine Tigers Results: 12th) Easton Reisz 22:04; 20th) Micah Stolley 24:08; 27th) Andrew Thoreson 27:17; 28th) Kylon Reisz 28:08; 30th) Jeremiah Kroll 29:10.
Middle School Results (2.0 miles)
Girls (67 runners)
MV Lady Reds Results: 9th) Bella Boruff 14:14; 27th) Alyssa Jager 16:30; 31st) Julia Matts 16:46.76; 32nd) Marissa Birke 16:46.77.
WH Hawkeyes Results: 37th) Chloe Leinen 17:02; 56th) Ava Garcia 20:53; 57th) Hannah Crowley 21:04.
Lo-Ma Panthers Results: 1st) Madison Sporrer 13:04; 5th) Haedyn Hall 13:30; 8th) Ava Rowe 13:53; 11th) Jordan Buffum 14:51; 30th) Marki Helgenberger 16:41; 34th) Cora Killpack 16:52; 60th) Jocelyn Buffum 21:47.
Woodbine Tigers Results: 10th) Kylie Neligh 14:33; 24th) Tatem Emrich 16:19; 42nd) Mariah Walsh 17:28; 45th) Adyson Lapel 17:47; 54th) Aubrie McDonald 19:58; 59th) Lauren Coakley 21:22.
BV Lady Bulldogs Results: 3rd) Abby Mandel 13:24; 6th) Mariah Falkena 13:33.
Boys (91 runners)
MV Big Reds Results: 5th) Mason Herman 12:49; 7th) Jacob Hoden 13:00; 14th) Aidan Rangel 13:34; 23rd) Jackson Harrison 14:07; 25th) Sean Kean 14:16; 28th) Adam Meadows 14:48; 38th) Cory Wielgus 15:40; 43rd) Kale Mobley 15:49; 44th) Xavier Rangel 15:52; 46th) Gavin Thacker 16:03.
WH Hawkeyes Results: 56th) Louis Flint 17:01; 62nd) James Kraft 18:34; 65th) Wyatt Leinen 18:59.
Lo-Ma Panthers Results: 32nd) Wyatt Grimes 15:07.
Woodbine Tigers Results: 10th) Trey Burgmeyer 13:18; 12th) Adam Barry 13:27; 34th) Wyatt Coenen 15:26; 41st) Leo Sullivan 15:47; 55th) Lyrick Stueve 16:42; 61st) Branden Steppuhn 18:31; 68th) Aaron Colwell 20:16; 71st) Cash Brunow 23:04.
BV Bulldogs Results: 4th) Evan TenEyck 12:44; 67th) Justin Heiman 19:41.
