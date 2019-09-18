Big Reds post solid times at LC Invite
Missouri Valley had a solid outing at the Lewis Central Invite, as this was the second straight week they ran on the Iowa Western Community College campus.
Cody Gilpin (34th), Will Gutzmer (35th), and Jackson Hustak (42nd) paced the Big Reds, while Bre Boruff (37th) paced the Lady Reds.
Up Next: Missouri Valley will be at the Bear Invitational in Blair, Neb. on Thursday, at the Tri-Center Invitational on Sept. 24, and the Monarch Invitational on Oct. 1 in Denison.
CC, Lewis Central Invite: 9-14-2019 @ Council Bluffs
Final Boys Team Standings: 1st) Thomas Jefferson 52; 2nd) Lewis Central 77; 3rd) Plattsmouth, Neb. 90; 4th) Tri-Center 108; 5th) Glenwood 144; 6th) Abraham Lincoln 161; 7th) Treynor 162; 8th) St. Albert 176; 9th) Harlan 180; 10th) Missouri Valley 234; 11th) Underwood 326.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 74 runners)
MV Big Reds Results: 34th) Cody Gilpin 19:31; 35th) Will Gutzmer 19:32; 42nd) Jackson Hustak 19:46; 65th) Hunter Hoden 21:42; 66th) Alec Fichter 21:43.
Final Girls Team Standings: 1st) Harlan 33; 2nd) Glenwood 52; 3rd) Lewis Central 112; 4th) Plattsmouth 122; 5th) AHSTW 126; 6th) Abraham Lincoln 151; 7th) Tri-Center 154; 8th) Thomas Jefferson 183; 9th) Treynor 246.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 69 runners)
MV Lady Reds Results: 37th) Bre Boruff 24:44.
