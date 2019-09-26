MV has solid showing at Bear Invite
Missouri Valley boys cross country team landed a 10th place finish at the Bear Invitational in Blair, Neb. on Sept. 19 in Blair, Neb.
The Big Reds were paced by Cody Gilpin (35th), Will Gutzmer (42nd) and Jackson Hustak (51st). The Lady Reds were led by Bre Boruff (28th).
Up Next: Missouri Valley will be at the Monarch Invitational in Denison on Oct. 1, and the Woodbine Invitational in Woodbine on Oct. 7.
CC, Bear Invite, 9-19-19 @ Blair, Neb.
Final Boys Team Standings: 1st) Omaha Skutt 15; 2nd) South Sioux City 37; 3rd) Blair 66; 4th) Gretna 80; 5th) Arlington 94; 6th) Abraham Lincoln 101; 7th) Platteview 112; 8th) Fort Calhoun 121; 9th) Omaha Roncalli 153; 10th) Missouri Valley 181.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 59 runners)
MV Big Reds Results: 35th) Cody Gilpin 20:17; 42nd) Will Gutzmer 21:12; 51st) Jackson Hustak 22:15; 53rd) Dalton Birke 22:27; 55th) Hunter Hoden 23:18; 56th) Alec Fichter 23:57;
Final Girls Team Standings: 1st) Omaha Duchesne 20; 2nd) Omaha Skutt 29; 3rd) Blair 63; 4th) Platteview 87; 5th) Fort Calhoun 95; 6th) Abraham Lincoln 102; 7th) Omaha Mercy 109; 8th) Gretna 126; 9th) South Sioux City 141; 10th) Arlington 166. Partial Team: Missouri Valley.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 58 runners)
MV Lady Reds Results: 28th) Bre Boruff 25:02.
