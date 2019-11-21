Lo-Ma’s Kersten named IATC Coach of the Year
Logan-Magnolia’s Kelli Kersten just completed another fantastic season leading the Panthers Cross Country team. The team won eight regular season meets this season, including their third straight Western Iowa Conference crown and second straight Class 1A state championship
For her season-long efforts, Kersten was selected as the 2019 Iowa Association of Track Coaches Class 1A State Coach of the Year.
She has been coaching junior high track for four seasons, and just completed her third season as the Lo-Ma cross country coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.