Tiger boys, Panther girls take MV CC Invite titles
By Matt Gengler, Sports Editor
Woodbine boys and Logan-Magnolia girls took home the team titles at the Missouri Valley Invitational on Saturday.
The Tigers boys were led by Adam Sheer (1st), Nate Wright (5th), Aidan Carmody (8th), Payton Bush (9th), all landed top-10 finishes. Boyer Valley’s Patrick Heffernan (3rd), Logan-Magnolia’s Kaleb King (4th), and Missouri Valley’s Will Gutzmer (10th) paced their teams.
The Logan-Magnolia girls continued their dominance, winning their third meet of the week, and seventh meet of the season. The Panthers were led by four top-10 finihses, including Courtney Sporrer (1st), Taylor Sporrer (2nd), Kylie Morrison (3rd), and Mya Moss (10th). Missouri Valley’s Bre Boruff (12th), West Harrison’s Sage Wallis (14th), Woodbine’s Kylee Collins (16th) and Boyer Valley’s Kylie Petersen (17th) led their squads, respectively.
Up Next: The Class 1A and 2A State Qualifying meets will be held on Thursday. Missouri Valley will be sent to the Class 2A meet at Panorama, while Boyer Valley, West Harrison, Woodbine and Logan-Magnolia will be sent to the Class 1A meet at Holstein.
CC: 2019 Missouri Valley Invite, 10-19-2019 @ Missouri Valley
Final Boys Team Standings: 1st) Woodbine 23; 2nd) Riverside 38; 3rd) Boyer Valley 56; 4th) Missouri Valley 57; 5th) Logan-Magnolia 70; 6th) East Mills 89; 7th) Whiting 138. Partial Team: Clarinda Academy, Griswold.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 46 runners)
MV Big Reds Results: 10th) *Will Gutzmer 19:46; 13th) *Ethan Savala 20:09; 16th) *Jackson Hustak 20:29; 18th) *Alec Fichter 20:32; 22nd) Dalton Birke 21:07; 25th) Hunter Hoden 21:22; 33rd) Luke Williams 22:35.
WH Hawkeyes Results: 21st) Mason King 20:50; 44th) Gunnar Stolz 27:24.
Lo-Ma Panthers Results: 4th) *Kaleb King 18:58; 15th) *Hunter Allen 20:19; 24th) Jacob Downey 21:19; 30th) Baker Lally 22:04; 43rd) Caleb Hiatt 26:10.
Woodbine Tigers Results: 1st) *Adam Sherer 18:43; 5th) *Nate Wright 19:06; 8th) *Aidan Carmody 19:39; 9th) *Payton Bush 19:46; 11th) *Conrad Schafer 19:52; 31st) Lane Vennink 22:06; 35th) Luke Ryerson 22:51.
JV Results (5 runners): 2nd) Easton Reisz 23:25; 4th) Micah Stolley 23:54.
BV Bulldogs Results: 3rd) *Patrick Heffernan 18:50; 14th) *Ethan Hanigan 20:11; 19th) *Nathaniel Green 20:33; 20th) *Clay Roberts 20:42; 23rd) Jack Heistand 21:12; 26th) Ian Garside 21:45; 38th) Caden Neilsen 23:47.
* Top 20 individual finishers earn medalist honors
Final Girls Team Standings: 1st) Logan-Magnolia 15; 2nd) AHSTW 22; 3rd) West Harrison 58; 4th) Whiting 76. Partial Teams: Boyer Valley, Woodbine, Riverside, Clarinda Academy, Griswold.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 32 runners)
MV Lady Reds Results: 12th) *Bre Boruff 24:10; 30th) Ela Rangel 33:25.
WH Hawkeyes Results: 14th) *Sage Wallis 25:18; 15th) *Katie Gore 25:22; 23rd) Kali Peasley 28:55; 25th) Chloe Green 29:06; 26th) Jayden Kraft 29:18; 29th) Rachael Olson 31:00.
JV Results (8 runners): 4th) Sabrina Rife 32:30; 6th) Beatriz Martin 34:44.
Lo-Ma Panthers Results: 1st) *Courtney Sporrer 20:48; 2nd) *Taylor Sporrer 20:56; 3rd) *Kylie Morrison 21:46; 10th) *Mya Moss 23:50; 11th) *Erica Nolting 24:05; 13th) *Marissa Brenden 24:22; 20th) *Ava Goldsmith 26:36.
JV Results (8 runners): 1st) Mariah Nolting 26:37; 3rd) Amelia Evans 29:04; 5th) Marissa McCoy 33:25.
Woodbine Tigers Results: 16th) *Kylee Cogdill 25:24; 18th) *Audrey Ireland 26:23.
BV Lady Bulldogs Results: 17th) *Kylie Petersen 26:17; 31st) Carly Lehan 35:10.
* Top 20 individual finishers earn medalist honors
