Lo-Ma girls, IKM-Manning boys run off with Boyer Valley titles
The Logan-Magnolia girls and IKM-Manning boys took the team titles at Thursday’s Boyer Valley Invitational in Dunlap.
Logan-Magnolia’s Taylor Sporrer (1st), Courtney Sporrer (2nd), Violet Lapke (3rd), Mya Moss (5th), Marissa Brenden (7th), and Eowyn Sieck (9th) all landed top-10 finishes to pace the first place Panthers. Missouri Valley’s Bre Boruff (6th), West Harrison’s Katie Gore (10th) and Boyer Valley’s Kylie Petersen (13th) paced their teams.
Woodbine’s Adam Sherer (4th) and Conrad Schafer (10th), Logan-Magnolia’s Tarick Rowe (2nd) and Kaleb King (5th), Boyer Valley’s Patrick Heffernan (3rd), and Missouri Valley’s Will Gutzmer (8th) and Ethan Savala (9th) all earned top-10 individual finishes. IKM-Manning’s Quentin Dreyer (1st) claimed the boys’ individual title.
In the middle school division, Missouri Valley’s Mason Herman and Boyer Valley’s Abby Mandel picked up first place finishes.
CC: Boyer Valley Invitational, 10-17-2019 @ Dunlap
Final Boys Team Standings: 1st) IKM-Manning 47; 2) Woodbine 58; 3) Logan-Magnolia 61; 4) Boyer Valley 81; 5) Missouri Valley 84. Partial Team: West Harrison.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 47 runners)
MV Big Reds Results: 8th) *Will Gutzmer 19:37; 9th) *Ethan Savala 19:39; 17th) *Jackson Hustak 20:23; 27th) Dalton Birke 21:14; 28th) Hunter Hoden 21:17; 40th) Luke Williams 24:00;
WH Hawkeyes Results: 13th) *Mason King 20:01; 39th) Riley Acker 23:49; 46th) Gunnar Stolz 29:18.
Lo-Ma Panthers Results: 2nd) *Tarick Rowe 18:14; 5th) *Kaleb King 19:03; 11th) *Noah Bock 19:43; 22nd) Hunter Allen 20:57; 23rd) Jacob Downey 21:04; 24th) Cem Gueleryuez 21:06; 25th) Jackson Lesline 21:08; 26th) Baker Lally 21:11; 42nd) Caleb Hiatt 26:44;
Woodbine Tigers Results: 4th) *Adam Sherer 19:02; 10th) *Conrad Schafer 19:40; 12th) *Payton Bush 19:54; 15th) *Aidan Carmody 20:14; 19th) *Nate Wright 20:26; 32nd) Lane Vennink 21:47; 35th) Easton Reisz 22:23; 37th) Luke Ryerson 22:26; 41st) Micah Stolley 24:25; 43rd) Andrew Thoreson 27:38; 45th) Jeremiah Kroll 29:13; 47th) Kylon Reisz 29:51.
BV Bulldogs Results: 3rd) *Patrick Heffernan 18:48; 16th) *Ethan Hanigan 20:20; 18th) *Clay Roberts 20:24; 20th) *Nathaniel Green 20:30; 34th) Ian Garside 22:23; 38th) Caden Neilsen 22:50;
*Top 20 individual finishers earn medalist honors.
Final Girls Team Standings: 1st) Logan-Magnolia 17; 2nd) IKM-Manning 56; 3rd) West Harrison 76; 4th) Boyer Valley 92.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 31 runners)
MV Lady Reds Results: 6th) *Bre Boruff 23:27.
WH Hawkeyes Results: 10th) *Katie Gore 24:40; 19th) *Sage Wallis 26:45; 21st) Kali Peasley 28:07; 22nd) Chenoa Bowman 28:17; 24th) Chloe Green 29:40; 25th) Jayden Kraft 29:47; 26th) Rachael Olson 30:35; 27th) Sabrina Rife 32:40.
Lo-Ma Panthers Results: 1st) *Taylor Sporrer 21:04; 2nd) *Courtney Sporrer 21:19; 3rd) *Violet Lapke 22:18; 5th) *Mya Moss 23:12; 7th) *Marissa Brenden 23:28; 9th) *Eowyn Sieck 24:33; 11th) *Mariah Nolting 25:10; 12th) *Erica Nolting 25:12.
Woodbine Tigers Results: 15th) *Kylee Cogdill 25:50; 17th) *Audrey Ireland 26:05.
BV Lady Bulldogs Results: 13th) *Kylie Petersen 25:23; 14th) *Marie Hanigan 25:38; 28th) Sky Freeman 32:52; 29th) Carly Lehan 34:12; 30th) Claire Gross 36:29; 31st) Nicole Behrendt 38:09.
*Top 20 individual finishers earn medalist honors.
MIDDLE SCHOOL RESULTS (2.0 miles)
Boys (37 runners)
MV Big Reds Results: 1st) *Mason Herman 12:00; 3rd) *Jacob Hoden 12:40; 6th) *Aiden Rangel 13:03; 12th) Adam Meadows 13:43; 14th) Jackson Harrison 13:55; 17th) Sean Kean 14:12; 20th) Cory Wielgus 14:51; 24th) Xavier Rangel 15:26; 26th) Gavin Thacker 15:55; 27th) Kale Mobley 15:59.
WH Hawkeyes Results: 13th) Jacob Barry 13:50; 28th) Louis Flint 16:19; 34th) Wyatt Leinen 20:05.
Lo-Ma Panthers Results: 22nd) Wyatt Grimes 15:16.
Woodbine Tigers Results: 4th) *Landon Bendgen 12:56; 5th) *Trey Burgmeyer 13:02; 9th) *Adam Barry 13:18; 16th) Max Anderson 14:10; 21st) Leo Sullivan 15:05; 29th) Lyrick Stueve 16:23; 30th) Owen Wingert 16:43; 33rd) Branden Steppuhn 19:38; 37th) Cash Brunow 26:06.
BV Bulldogs Results: 2nd) *Evan TenEyck 12:21; 11th) Hayden Soma 13:42; 15th) Owen Garside 14:04; 19th) Ben Lantz 14:37; 23rd) Austin Garcia 15:24; 25th) Cooper Petersen 15:48; 32nd) Justin Heiman 18:57; 35th) Owen Lehan 21:26; 36th) Zayden Reffitt 21:50.
Girls (21 runners)
MV Lady Reds Results: 6th) *Bella Boruff 13:53; 11th) Marissa Birke 16:11.
WH Hawkeyes Results: 15th) Chloe Leinen 17:04; 18th) Ava Garcia 19:46; 20th) Hannah Crowley 20:53.
Lo-Ma Panthers Results: 3rd) *Haedyn Hall 13:48; 4th) *Jordan Buffum 13:52; 7th) *Ava Rowe 14:18; 8th) *Stephanie Schmit 15:41; 12th) Cora Killpack 16:15; 13th) Brooklyn Lally 16:22; 21st) Jocelyn Buffum 22:09.
Woodbine Tigers Results: 5th) *Kylie Neligh 13:53; 9th) *Adyson Lapel 15:50; 10th) *Tatem Emrich 16:00; 16th) Mariah Walsh 17:29; 17th) Aubrie McDonald 18:40; 19th) Lauren Coakley 20:31.
BV Lady Bulldogs Results: 1st) *Abby Mandel 13:17; 2nd) *Mariah Falkena 13:20.
*Top 10 individual finishers earn ribbon honors.
