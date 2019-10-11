Hawkeyes have solid performance
West Harrison had a solid performance at the Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson Invitational on Tuesday at Kingsley.
The Hawkeye boys were paced by Mason King (40th) and Riley Acker (53rd), while the Hawkeye girls were led by Katie Gore (29th) and Sage Wallis (33rd).
Cross Country note: In order to complete a team score, the team must have four runners finish, adding up their placing for the team score.
CC, WCKP Invite, 10-8-2019 @ Kingsley
Final Boys Team Standings: 1st) LeMars Gehlen 30; 2nd) MMCRU 94; 3rd) South O’Brien 119; 4th) West Monona 120; 5th) Hinton, Siouxland Christian 123; 7th) MVAOCOU 124; 8th) WCKP 169.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 80 runners)
WH Hawkeyes Results: 40th) Mason King 21:05; 53rd) Riley Acker 22:43; 67th) Gunnar Stolz 28:12.
Final Girls Team Standings: 1st) WCKP 20; 2nd) Lawton-Bronson 71; 3rd) LeMars Gehlen 82; 4th) West Monona 85; 5th) South O’Brien 95; 6th) West Harrison 154.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 70 runners)
WH Hawkeyes Results: 29th) Katie Gore 25:24; 33rd) Sage Wallis 26:01; 39th) Chenoa Bowman 27:23; 42nd) Kali Peasley 28:31; 43rd) Jayden Kraft 29:03; 44th) Rachael Olson 29:32; 45th) Chloe Green 31:01.
