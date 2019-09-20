Hawkeye girls ninth at WC-K-P Invite
West Harrison girls took ninth place at the Woodbury Central-Kingsley-Pierson Invitational on Tuesday night in Moville.
The Hawkeye girls leaders were Katie Gore (47th), Kali Peasley (62nd) and Sage Wallis (66th). The Hawkeye boys were paced by Mason King (57th), Riley Acker (88th) and Gunnar Stolz (92nd).
Up Next: West Harrison will be at the Westwood Invitational in Sloan on Sept. 23, and the Tri-Center Invitational on Sept. 24 in Neola.
CC, WCKP Invite, 9-17-2019 @ Moville
Final Boys Team Standings: 1st) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53; 2nd) LeMars Gehlen 54; 3rd) Sioux City East 77; 4th) Sioux City Heelan 142; 5th) Siouxland Christian 153; 6th) MMCRU 157; 7th) OABCIG 159; 8th) SC West 201; 9th) Elk Point-Jefferson 234; 10th) West Monona 238; 11th) Hinton 248. Partial Teams: Siouxland Christian, Lawton-Bronson, MVAOCOU, WC-KP, West Harrison, Whiting.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 93 runners)
WH Hawkeyes Results: 57th) Mason King 21:08; 88th) Riley Acker 24:33; 92nd) Gunnar Stolz 29:36.
Final Girls Team Standings: 1st) Sioux City East 35; 2nd) Sioux City Heelan 45; 3rd) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 81; 4th) Woodbury Central/Kingsley-Pierson 95; 5th) Elk Point Jefferson 140; 6th) Lawton-Bronson 145; 7th) West Monona 212; 8th) LeMars Gehlen 224; 9th) West Harrison 263; 10th) OABCIG 268. Partial Teams: MMCRU, LeMars Gehlen, MVAOCOU, Whiting, Sioux City West, Hinton.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 83 runners)
WH Hawkeyes Results: 47th) Katie Gore 25:08; 62nd) Kali Peasley 26:48; 66th) Sage Wallis 27:02; 77th) Beatriz Martin 30:28; 78th) Jayden Kraft 30:44; 79th) Rachael Olson 30:46; 80th) Chloe Green 31:52.
JUNIOR HIGH RESULTS (2 miles)
Hawkeye Girls Results (24 runners): 18th) Ava Garcia 15:51; 22nd) Chloe Leinen 16:54.
Hawkeye Boys Results (38 runners): 33rd) James Kraft 14:47; 34th) Louis Flint 15:47; 37th) Wyatt Leinen 17:51.
