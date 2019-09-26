Hawkeyes post solid times at Westwood
West Harrison picked up some solid results at the Westwood Invitational on Monday evening in Sloan.
The Hawkeye girls recorded a solid finish, as all six runners placed among the top-25. They were led by Katie Gore (9th) and Kali Peasley (20th). The Hawkeye boys were paced by Mason King (12th) and Riley Acker (22nd).
Up Next: West Harrison will be in action at the Woodbine Invitational on Oct. 7.
CC, Westwood Invitational: 9-23-2019 @ Sloan
Final Girls Team Standings: 1st) Lawton-Bronson 17; 2nd) West Monona 21; 3rd) Siouxland Christian 63; 4th) Whiting 68; 5th) West Harrison 70.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 35 runners)
WH Hawkeyes Results: 9th) Katie Gore 26:47; 20th) Kali Peasley 31:23; 21st) Sage Wallis 31:27; 23rd) Jayden Kraft 32:09; 24th) Rachael Olson 32:37; 25th) Beatriz Martin 32:53.
Final Boys Team Standings: 1st) Siouxland Christian 13; 2nd) West Monona 31; 3rd) Ponca, Neb. 49; 4th) Whiting 65.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 38 runners)
WH Hawkeyes Results: 12th) Mason King 23:07; 22nd) Riley Acker 26:41; 30th) Gunnar Stolz 32:30.
JUNIOR HIGH RESULTS (2.0 miles)
Hawkeye Girls Results (10 runners): 8th) Chloe Leinen 20:30; 9th) Ava Garcia 20:48.
Hawkeye Boys Results (30 runners): 23rd) Louis Flint 19:27; 25th) James Kraft 19:36; 30th) Wyatt Leinen 27:37.
