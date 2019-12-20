Fast start lifts Vikings past Big Reds
Three of the five Missouri Valley starters scored in double-figures, but it wasn’t enough in a 78-48 loss to AHSTW in Western Iowa Conference play on Tuesday in Avoca.
Ben Hernandez had a solid game with 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Steavie Kean added 13 points and three assists, while Gavin Bartalini finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (0-5 WIC, 0-6) will return to play on Jan. 3, 2020 when they travel to IKM-Manning.
Boys BB: 12-17-2019 @ Avoca
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Mo. Valley 11 15 13 9 48
AHSTW 25 22 17 14 78
Scoring: Cole Staska 2; Alec Fichter 5; Gavin Bartalini 10; Steavie Kean 13; Jed Kyle 2; Ben Hernandez 14; Connor Murray 2.
Rebounds: Staska 1; Fichter 1; Bartalini 7; Kean 5; Kyle 1; Hernandez 8; Murray 5.
Assists: Will Gutzmer 1; Fichter 2; Bartalini 2; Kean 3; Murray 2.
Steals: Alex Murray 1; Kyle 1; Hernandez 2.
Blocks: Kyle 1; Hernandez 1.
Big Reds Record: (0-5 WIC), 0-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.