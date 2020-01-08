Wolves double-up Big Reds
IKM-Manning ran out to a big lead and didn’t look back in a 66-33 win over Missouri Valley in Western Iowa Conference play on Jan. 3 in Manning.
Steavie Kean finished with nine points and four assists to lead the Big Reds. Jacob Meade added seven points and one steal.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (0-7 WIC, 0-8) will be at Audubon on Jan. 14, host Treynor on Jan. 17, and host Woodbine on Jan. 20 as the second half of the season gets started.
Boys BB: 1-3-2020 @ Manning
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Mo. Valley 7 13 7 6 33
IKM-Manning 13 21 17 15 66
Scoring: Alec Fichter 3; Gavin Bartalini 4; Steavie Kean 9; Jacob Meade 7; Ben Hernandez 4; Connor Murray 6.
Rebounds: Fichter 6; Bartalini 4; Kean 3; Meade 1; Eli Fouts 1; Jed Kyle 1; Hernandez 11; Murray 4.
Assists: Fichter 3; Bartalini 2; Kean 4; Kyle 2; Hernandez 1.
Steals: Bartalini 1; Kean 1; Meade 1.
Blocks: Kyle 1; Hernandez 3.
Big Reds Record: (0-7 WIC), 0-8.
