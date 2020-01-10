Wolves rally past Panthers
Logan-Magnolia couldn’t make a first half lead stand up, as IKM-Manning rallied for a 54-49 win in Western Iowa Conference play on Jan. 7 in Logan.
Gabe Walski drained five three-point baskets on his way to a career high 21 points. Baker Lally and Tre Melby finished with eight points apiece.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (2-5 WIC, 4-5) will be at Riverside on Jan. 10, host Tri-Center on Jan. 14, and host West Monona on Jan. 20 as Western Iowa Conference play resumes.
Boys BB: 1-7-2019 @ Logan
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
IKM-Man 12 14 13 15 54
Lo-Ma 13 16 8 12 49
Scoring: Baker Lally 8; Dylan Cunard 7; Gabe Walski 21; Carter Edney 5; Tre Melby 8.
Rebounds: Calvin Wallis 4; Lally 3; Randen Bradshaw 2; Cunard 6; Walski 3; Edney 1; Melby 9.
Assists: Lally 1; Bradshaw 4; Cunard 2; Walski 1; Edney 3; Melby 2.
Steals: Lally 2; Bradshaw 2; Cunard 3; Walski 1; Edney 1.
Blocks: None
Panthers Record: (2-5 WIC), 4-5.
