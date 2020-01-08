Wheelers knock off Panthers

Logan-Magnolia couldn’t overcome a slow third quarter, and Audubon capitalized in a 58-44 Western Iowa Conference win over the Panthers on Jan. 3 in Audubon.

Tre Melby finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks for the Panthers. Baker Lally added five points and seven rebounds.

Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (2-4 WIC, 4-4) will be at Riverside on Jan. 10, and host Tri-Center on Jan. 14, as Western Iowa Conference play resumes.

Boys BB: 1-3-2019 @ Audubon

Teams            1            2            3            4            T

Lo-Ma            14            12            4            14            44

Audubon            12            19            13            14            58

Scoring: Calvin Wallis 2; Baker Lally 5; Dylan Cunard 13; Gabe Walski 2; Carter Edney 2; Tre Melby 20;

Rebounds: Walis 2; Lally 7; Cunard 4; Walski 3; Edney 1; Brody West 1; Melby 10;

Assists: Wallis 1; Lally 4; Cunard 1; Walski 5; Edney 1; Melby 1;

Steals: Cunard 2; Edney 1; Melby 2;

Blocks: Melby 3.

Panthers Record: (2-4 WIC), 4-4.

