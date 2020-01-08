Wheelers knock off Panthers
Logan-Magnolia couldn’t overcome a slow third quarter, and Audubon capitalized in a 58-44 Western Iowa Conference win over the Panthers on Jan. 3 in Audubon.
Tre Melby finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks for the Panthers. Baker Lally added five points and seven rebounds.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (2-4 WIC, 4-4) will be at Riverside on Jan. 10, and host Tri-Center on Jan. 14, as Western Iowa Conference play resumes.
Boys BB: 1-3-2019 @ Audubon
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Lo-Ma 14 12 4 14 44
Audubon 12 19 13 14 58
Scoring: Calvin Wallis 2; Baker Lally 5; Dylan Cunard 13; Gabe Walski 2; Carter Edney 2; Tre Melby 20;
Rebounds: Walis 2; Lally 7; Cunard 4; Walski 3; Edney 1; Brody West 1; Melby 10;
Assists: Wallis 1; Lally 4; Cunard 1; Walski 5; Edney 1; Melby 1;
Steals: Cunard 2; Edney 1; Melby 2;
Blocks: Melby 3.
Panthers Record: (2-4 WIC), 4-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.