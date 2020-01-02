Late free throws send Vikings past Panthers
AHSTW sank two free throws with under two seconds remaining to record a 60-58 win over Logan-Magnolia in Western Iowa Conference play in Logan on Dec. 19.
Dylan Cunard paced the Big Reds with 21 points and six rebounds, while Gabe Walski and Tre Melby added 12 points apiece.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (2-3 WIC, 4-3) will travel to Audubon on Jan. 3, 2020, and host IKM-Manning on Jan. 7, when play resumes after the holiday break.
Boys BB: 12-19-2019 @ Logan
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
AHSTW 21 11 21 7 60
Lo-Ma 15 11 15 17 58
Scoring: Calvin Wallis 5; Baker Lally 4; Dylan Cunard 21; Gabe Walski 12; Carter Edney 4; Tre Melby 12.
Rebounds: Lally 3; Randen Bradshaw 1; Cunard 6; Walski 3; Edney 2; Melby 6.
Assists: Lally 1; Cunard 2; Walski 5; Edney 3.
Steals: Wallis 2; Lally 2; Cunard 1; Walski 2; Edney 3.
Blocks: Walski 1; Melby 1.
Panthers Record: (2-3 WIC), 4-3.
