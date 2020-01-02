Big Reds can’t find range in loss
Missouri Valley struggled from the field in a 68-28 loss at Tri-Center in Western Iowa Conference play on Dec. 19.
Gavin Bartalini finished with nine points and three steals, while Ben Hernandez added seven points and six rebounds.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (0-6 WIC, 0-7) will return to play on Jan. 3, 2020 when they travel to IKM-Manning. They return to the home court on Tuesday, Jan. 7, when they host Underwood.
Boys BB: 12-19-2019 @ Tri-Center
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Mo. Valley 9 3 11 5 28
Tri-Center 23 11 25 9 68
Scoring: Alec Fichter 1; Gavin Bartalini 9; Steavie Kean 5; Jacob Meade 4; Ben Hernandez 7; Connor Murray 2.
Rebounds: Will Gutzmer 1; Fichter 1; Bartalini 4; Kean 2; Meade 1; Jed Kyle 4; Hernandez 6; Tony Sargent 1; Connor Murray 1.
Assists: Kean 1; Kyle 1; Hernandez 1; Murray 2.
Steals: Fichter 1; Bartalini 3; Murray 2.
Blocks: Hernandez 1; Murray 2.
Big Reds Record: (0-6 WIC), 0-7.
