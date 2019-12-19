Tigers net second win, rally past Spartans
Woodbine used a huge fourth quarter to rally past Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in Friday’s Rolling Valley Conference battle in Woodbine.
Cory Bantam and Dylan Hoefer finished with 12 points apiece, while Brock Leaders added 10 points.
Up Next: Woodbine (2-1 RVC, 2-3) will travel to Paton-Churdan on Friday to close out the 2019 schedule. They return to the court when they travel to C-A-M, Anita on Jan. 3, 2020.
Boys BB: 12-13-2019 @ Woodbine
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Exira/EHK 11 11 13 4 39
Woodbine 14 5 10 15 44
Scoring: Brock Leaders 10; Adam Sherer 7; Wyatt Pryor 3; Cory Bantam 12; Dylan Hoefer 12.
Rebounds: Eric Gau 1; Leaders 5; Adam Sherer 1; Pryor 4; Bantam 2; Hoefer 6.
Assists: Gau 1; Leaders 4; Sherer 4; Pryor 2; Bantam 1; Hoefer 2.
Steals: Pryor 3; Bantam 4.
Tigers Record: (2-1 RVC), 2-3.
