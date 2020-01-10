Tigers win two straight
Woodbine has won two of their first three games to start the 2020 basketball campaign. The Tigers begin the second half of Rolling Valley Conference play on Jan. 14.
Tigers edge Rebels
Woodbine used a strong second half to get past Westwood in non-conference play on Jan. 6 in Woodbine.
Dylan Hoefer finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Tigers. Wyatt Pryor added nine points and six assists, while Brock Leaders chipped in six points and added six rebounds.
Boys BB: 1-6-2020 @ Woodbine
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Westwood 6 12 9 10 37
Woodbine 11 11 12 12 46
Scoring: Erik Gau 3; Brock Leaders 6; Adam Sherer 6; Wyatt Pryor 9; Cory Bantam 5; Dylan Hoefer 17.
Rebounds: Leaders 6; Sherer 1; Pryor 4; Bantam 3; Dylan Hoefer 11.
Assists: Leaders 1; Sherer 2; Pryor 6; Bantam 3.
Steals: Pryor 2; Hoefer 1.
Blocks: None
Tigers Record: (3-3 RVC), 4-5.
First half sends Tigers past Rockets
Woodbine used a strong first half to roll to a 59-40 win over Ar-We-Va in Rolling Valley Conference play on Jan. 7 in Woodbine.
Cory Bantam finished with 16 points to pace the Tigers. Dylan Hoefer, 13 points, Brock Leaders, 11 points, and Wyatt Pryor, 10 points, helped pace Woodbine’s balanced attack.
Up Next: Woodbine (4-3 RVC, 5-5) will host Coon Rapids-Bayard on Jan. 10, travel to West Harrison on Jan. 14, and travel to Missouri Valley on Jan. 20.
Boys BB: 1-7-2020 @ Woodbine
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Ar-We-Va 4 9 14 13 40
Woodbine 10 13 18 18 59
Scoring: Erik Gau 3; Brock Leaders 11; Adam Sherer 5; Wyatt Pryor 10; Cory Bantam 16; Kael Smith 1; Dylan Hoefer 13.
Rebounds: Gau 3; Leaders 1; Sherer 2; Pryor 3; Bantam 3; Smith 1; Hoefer 8.
Assists: Gau 1; Leaders 3; Pryor 7; Bantam 1.
Steals: Leaders 1; Sherer 1; Pryor 3; Bantam 2; Hoefer 1.
Blocks: Hoefer 1.
Tigers Record: (4-3 RVC), 5-5.
