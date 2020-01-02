Tigers hold off Rockets
Woodbine held off a late Paton-Churdan rally to post a 59-48 Rolling Valley Conference win on Dec. 20 at Churdan.
Dylan Hoefer led with 19 points and two steals, Adam Sherer added 13 points and dished out four assists, while Wyatt Pryor pitched in 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
Up Next: Woodbine (3-2 RVC, 3-4) will travel to C-A-M, Anita on Jan. 3, 2020, to begin the second half of the season.
Boys BB: 12-20-2019 @ Churdan
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Woodbine 17 11 22 9 59
Ptn-Chrdn 12 3 10 23 48
Scoring: Erik Gau 5; Brock Leaders 9; Adam Sherer 13; Wyatt Pryor 10; Cory Bantam 3; Dylan Hoefer 19.
Rebounds: Leaders 6; Sherer 5; Pryor 9; Bantam 6; Hoefer 7.
Assists: Gau 2; Leaders 3; Sherer 4; Pryor 7; Bantam 4.
Steals: Gau 1; Leaders 1; Sherer 1; Pryor 1; Bantam 1; Hoefer 2.
Blocks: Hoefer 1.
Tigers Record: (3-2 RVC), 3-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.