Tigers drop two road contests
Woodbine came up short in two road contests earlier this week.
Wolverines outlast Tigers
East Mills slowly pulled away for a 51-41 non-conference win over Woodbine on Monday night at Malvern.
Wyatt Pryor led the Tigers with 14 points and four rebounds, while Dylan Hoefer added 11 points and one steal.
Boys BB: 12-9-2019 @ Malvern
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Woodbine 11 6 9 15 41
East Mills 14 7 15 15 51
Scoring: Erik Gau 3; Brock Leaders 4; Adam Sherer 3; Wyatt Pryor 14; Cory Bantam 6; Dylan Hoefer 11.
Rebounds: Leaders 3; Sherer 2; Pryor 4; Bantam 5; Kael Smith 1; Hoefer 5.
Assists: Gau 1; Leaders 2; Sherer 4; Pryor 2; Bantam 1.
Steals: Sherer 1; Bantam 3; Hoefer 1.
Tigers Record: (1-0 RVC), 1-2.
Wildcats tip Tigers in double-OT
Glidden-Ralston knocked off Woodbine, 46-44 in double overtime in Rolling Valley Conference play on Tuesday night at Glidden.
Dylan Hoefer paced the Tigers with 20 points and eight rebounds, while Erik Gau added seven points and two assists.
Up Next: Woodbine (1-1 RVC, 1-3) will host Exira/EHK on Friday. Next week, the Tigers host Boyer Valley on Dec. 17, and travel to Paton-Churdan on Dec. 20 to close out the 2019 schedule.
Boys BB: 12-10-2019 @ Glidden
Teams 1 2 3 4 O1 O2 T
Woodbine 14 6 6 8 6 4 44
Gldn-Rlstn 10 5 11 8 6 6 46
Scoring: Erik Gau 7; Brock Leaders 4; Adam Sherer 5; Wyatt Pryor 2; Cory Bantam 6; Dylan Hoefer 20.
Rebounds: Gau 2; Leaders 6; Sherer 2; Pryor 8; Bantam 6; Kael Smith 2; Hoefer 8.
Assists: Gau 2; Leaders 2; Sherer 4; Pryor 4; Bantam 1.
Steals: Leaders 2; Sherer 2; Pryor 2; Hoefer 4.
Tigers Record: (1-1 RVC), 1-3.
