Bulldogs rally past Tigers
Boyer Valley went 6-7 from the free throw line with under 25 seconds to play to steal a 42-36 win at Woodbine in Rolling Valley Conference play on Tuesday night in Woodbine. The Tigers’ four conference games have been decided by six points or fewer, so the coaching staff is encouraged, but yet frustrated.
Dylan Hoefer set the pace with 13 points, while Wyatt Pryor added 11 points, two assists, and two steals.
Up Next: Woodbine (2-2 RVC, 2-4) will travel to Paton-Churdan on Friday to close out the 2019 schedule. They return to the court when they travel to C-A-M, Anita on Jan. 3, 2020.
Boys BB: 12-17-2019 @ Woodbine
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Boyer Valley 14 5 8 15 42
Woodbine 15 6 10 5 36
Scoring: Brock Leaders 3; Adam Sherer 3; Wyatt Pryor 11; Cory Bantam 6; Dylan Hoefer 13.
Rebounds: Erik Gau 2; Leaders 3; Sherer 4; Pryor 7; Bantam 2; Hoefer 3.
Assists: Gau 1; Leaders 3; Sherer 2; Pryor 2; Hoefer 1.
Steals: Leaders 1; Sherer 2; Pryor 2; Bantam 2.
Tigers Record: (2-2 RVC), 2-4.
