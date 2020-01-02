Fast start lifts Spartans past Hawkeyes
West Harrison was dealt a 55-39 setback at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in Rolling Valley Conference play in Elk Horn on Dec. 20.
Tyler Melby and Nick Rife finished with 14 points apiece to lead West Harrison.
Up Next: West Harrison (2-3 RVC, 2-5) will return to the court on Jan. 3, 2020, when they host Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Boys BB: 12-20-2019 @ Elk Horn
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
West Harrison 6 9 14 10 39
Exira/EHK 20 11 9 15 55
Scoring: Mason King 2; Nick Rife 14; Karter Nelson 2; Tyler Melby 14; Brecken Pavlik 3; Cody Radil 4.
Rebounds: Grant GIlgen 4; King 1; Rife 3; Melby 4; Pavlik 1; Koleson Evans 3; Sage Evans 5; Radil 1.
Assists: Gilgen 1; King 2; Rife 2; Melby 1; S. Evans 2; Radil 1.
Steals: King 2; Rife 1; Melby 3; K. Evans 1; S. Evans 1; Radil 2.
Blocks: Pavlik 1.
Hawkeyes Record: (2-3 RVC), 2-5.
