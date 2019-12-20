Panthers earn WIC split
Logan-Magnolia picked up a split in Western Iowa Conference play earlier this week. The Panthers will return to the court on Jan. 3, 2020, when they travel to Audubon.
Fast start lifts Cardinals past Panthers
Treynor capitalized on nine first quarter turnovers to record a 63-20 win over Logan-Magnolia on Dec. 13 in Logan in Western Iowa Conference play.
Tre Melby, Gabe Walski and Baker Lally paced the Panthers with five points apiece.
Boys BB: 12-13-2019 @ Logan
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Treynor 32 20 5 6 63
Lo-Ma 2 11 2 5 20
Scoring: Baker Lally 5; Randen Bradshaw 1; Dylan Cunard 4; Gabe Walski 5; Tre Melby 5.
Rebounds: Lally 2; Bradshaw 1; Cunard 2; Walski 5; Carter Edney 2; Jackson Thomsen 1; Melby 10.
Assists: Calvin Wallis 1; Walski 2; Melby 1.
Steals: Lally 1; Cunard 1; Walski 5; Edney 1; Brody West 1; Nicio Adame 2; Melby 3.
Blocks: Wallis 1; Melby 2.
Panthers Record: (1-2 WIC), 3-2.
Lo-Ma edge Underwood in WIC play
The Panthers pulled out a tight 46-40 win at Underwood in Western Iowa Conference play on Tuesday.
Tre Melby led the way with 20 points and 15 rebounds, while Dylan Cunard added 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (2-2 WIC, 4-2) will travel to Audubon on Jan. 3, 2020 when they open up play after the holiday break.
Boys BB: 12-17-2019 @ Underwood
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Lo-Ma 9 13 17 7 46
Underwood 12 5 9 14 40
Scoring: Baker Lally 7; Randen Bradshaw 2; Dylan Cunard 15; Gabe Walski 1; Carter Edney 1; Tre Melby 20.
Rebounds: Lally 5; Bradshaw 1; Cunard 10; Walski 1; Edney 1; Melby 15.
Assists: Lally 5; Bradshaw 1; Cunard 1; Walski 2; Edney 3; Melby 2.
Steals: Lally 1; Bradshaw 1; Melby 2.
Panthers Record: (2-2 WIC), 4-2.
