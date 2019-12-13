Hawkeyes net first victory
West Harrison gained a split of action earlier this week, as they picked up their first Rolling Valley Conference win on Tuesday night in Mondamin.
Trojans knock off Hawkeyes
Tri-Center used a huge first half to score a 71-42 non-conference win over West Harrison on Monday night at Tri-Center.
Nick Rife and Tyler Melby led the Hawkeyes with 13 points apiece. Mason King added nine points, while Sage Evans grabbed nine rebounds.
Boys BB: 12-9-2019 @ Tri-Center
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
West Harrison 7 5 13 17 42
Tri-Center 19 18 24 10 71
Scoring: Mason King 9; Nick Rife 13; Karter Nelson 2; Tyler Melby 13; Brady Melby 3; Sage Evans 2.
Rebounds: Grant Gilgen 1; King 2; Rife 3; Chantz Cleaver 2; T. Melby 3; B. Melby 1; Walker Rife 2; Brecken Pavlik 2; Koleson Evans 1; Sage Evans 9;
Assists: King 2; T. Melby 3; B. Melby 1; S. Evans 1.
Steals: Gilgen 1; King 1; Rife 1; Cleaver 1; T. Melby 1; Rife 1; S. Evans 1.
Blocks: Gilgen 1; T. Melby 1.
Hawkeyes Record: (0-2 RVC), 0-4.
Fast start lifts Hawkeyes past Rockets
West Harrison secured a 62-50 win over Ar-We-Va for their first win of the season in Rolling Valley Conference play on Tuesday night in Mondamin.
Tyler Melby led the Hawkeyes with 16 points, while Nick Rife added 11 points, seven assists and four steals. Grant Gilgen added eight points and four assists.
Up Next: West Harrison (1-2 RVC, 1-4) will host Paton-Churdan (5 p.m.) on Dec. 17, and travel to Exira/EHK on Dec. 20 to close out the December portion of their schedule.
Boys BB: 12-10-2019 @ Mondamin
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Ar-We-Va 7 16 15 12 50
West Harrison 19 9 17 17 62
Scoring: Grant Gilgen 8; Mason King 9; Nick Rife 11; Karter Nelson 5; Tyler Melby 16; Brecken Pavlik 7; Koleson Evans 2; Sage Evans 2; Cody Radil 2.
Rebounds: Gilgen 6; King 1; Rife 6; Cleaver 1; Nelson 2; T. Melby 2; Brady Melby 1; Pavlik 6; S. Evans 8; Radil 2.
Assists: Gilgen 4; King 2; Rife 7; T. Melby 1; S. Evans 1.
Steals: Gilgen 1; Rife 4; T. Melby 1; K. Evans 2; S. Evans 1.
Blocks: Rife 1; Pavlik 1.
Hawkeyes Record: (1-2 RVC), 1-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.