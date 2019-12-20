West Harrison nets second win
West Harrison posted their second straight victory with a 57-44 win over Paton-Churdan in Rolling Valley Conference play on Tuesday night in Mondamin.
Nick Rife led the way with 17 points and three steals, Tyler Melby added 12 points and six rebounds, while Karter Nelson finished with 11 points and seven rebounds. Mason King dished out a team high five assists.
Up Next: West Harrison (2-2 RVC, 2-4) will close out the December portion of their schedule when they travel to Exira/EHK on Friday. The Hawkeyes return to the court on Jan. 3, 2020, when they host Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Boys BB: 12-17-2019 @ Mondamin
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Ptn-Chrdn 6 3 21 14 44
West Harrison 23 17 5 12 57
Scoring: Grant Gilgen 2; Mason King 6; Nick Rife 17; Karter Nelson 11; Tyler Melby 12; Brecken Pavlik 1; Sage Evans 6; Cody Radil 2.
Rebounds: Gilgen 1; King 2; Rife 2; Nelson 7; Melby 6; Pavlik 4; Koleson Evans 3; S. Evans 8; Radil 2.
Assists: Gilgen 1; King 5; Rife 4; Melby 1; K. Evans 1; S. Evans 3.
Steals: Gilgen 1; King 2; Rife 3; Melby 3.
Blocks: Pavlik 1; K. Evans 1; S. Evans 1.
Hawkeyes Record: (2-2 RVC), 2-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.