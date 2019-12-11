WH boys drop two tilts
West Harrison fell short in two late-week battles on the road.
Late rally lifts Spartans past Hawkeyes
West Harrison held a lead after three quarters, but could’t make it stand up in a 59-54 loss at West Monona on Dec. 5 at Onawa.
Nick Rife set the pace with 16 points, while Tyler Melby added 14.
Boys BB: 12-5-2019 @ Onawa
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
West Harrison 12 12 15 15 54
West Monona 12 11 12 24 59
Scoring: Grant Gilgen 4; Mason King 4; Nick Rife 16; Karter Nelson 8; Tyler Melby 14; Brecken Pavlik 4; Sage Evans 4.
Rebounds: King 2; Rife 3; Nelson 7; Melby 5; Pavlik 4; Koleson Evans 1; S. Evans 4.
Assists: Gilgen 1; Rife 3.
Steals: Rife 1; Nelson 1; Melby 1; K. Evans 2; S. Evans 3.
Blocks: King 2; Rife 1; Nelson 1; Gilgen 1.
Hawkeyes Record: (0-1 RVC), 0-2.
Cougars pull away from Hawkeyes
Cumberland-Anita-Massena put together a strong second half to post a 70-45 win over West Harrison in Rolling Valley Conference play on Dec. 6 at Anita.
Nick Rife set the pace with 17 points and three assists, while Mason King added eight points and four rebounds.
Up Next: West Harrison (0-2 RVC, 0-3) will host Paton-Churdan (5 p.m.) on Dec. 17, and travel to Exira/EHK on Dec. 20 to finish out the first month of the season.
Boys BB: 12-6-2019 @ Anita
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
West Harrison 12 12 12 9 45
C-A-M 16 12 17 25 70
Scoring: Grant Gilgen 3; Mason King 8; Nick Rife 17; Karter Nelson 4; Tyler Melby 7; Koleson Evans 2; Sage Evans 4.
Rebounds: Gilgen 2; King 4; Rife 1; Nelson 6; Melby 3; Brecken Pavlik 1; K. Evans 2; S. Evans 7; Nick Clark 1.
Assists: King 1; Rife 3; K. Evans 1; S. Evans 3.
Steals: Gilgen 1; King 2; K. Evans 2.
Blocks: Gilgen 1; Rife 1; Nelson 3.
Hawkeyes Record: (0-2 RVC), 0-3.
