Eagles pull away from Big Reds
Underwood used a strong fourth quarter to post a 47-29 win over Missouri Valley in Western Iowa Conference play on Jan. 7 in Missouri Valley.
Gavin Bartalini, 12 points, and Steavie Kean, 11 points, combined to lead the Big Reds.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (0-8 WIC, 0-9) will be at Audubon on Jan. 14, host Treynor on Jan. 17, and host Woodbine on Jan. 20 as the second half of the season gets started.
Boys BB: 1-7-2020 @ Missouri Valley
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Underwood 9 12 9 17 47
Mo. Valley 9 7 7 6 29
Scoring: Gavin Bartalini 12; Steavie Kean 11; Ben Hernandez 4; Connor Murray 2.
Rebounds: Will Gutzmer 1; Alec Fichter 4; Bartalini 5; Kean 2; Jacob Meade 1; Hernandez 5; Murray 4.
Assists: Fichter 1; Bartalini 1; Kean 1; Murray 1.
Steals: Fichter 1; Bartalini 3; Meade 1; Murray 2.
Blocks: Bartalini 1.
Big Reds Record: (0-8 WIC), 0-9.
