Cougars knock off Tigers
Cumberland-Anita-Massena used a strong second half to knock off Woodbine, 57-34, in Rolling Valley Conference play on Jan. 3 in Anita.
Dylan Hoefer finished with 12 points, while Wyatt Pryor added 12 points and eight rebounds.
Up Next: Woodbine (3-3 RVC, 3-5) will host Coon Rapids-Bayard on Jan. 10, and travel to West Harrison on Jan. 14.
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Woodbine 11 12 7 4 34
C-A-M 13 12 17 15 57
Scoring: Erik Gau 2; Brock Leaders 6; Adam Sherer 2; Wyatt Pryor 12; Dylan Hoefer 12.
Rebounds: Gau 1; Leaders 3; Sherer 2; W. Pryor 8; Cory Bantam 3; Hoefer 4.
Assists: Leaders 3; Sherer 2; Pryor 4.
Steals: Gau 1; Sherer 2; W. Pryor 4.
Blocks: None
Tigers Record: (3-3 RVC), 3-5.
