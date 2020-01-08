Cougars knock off Tigers

Cumberland-Anita-Massena used a strong second half to knock off Woodbine, 57-34, in Rolling Valley Conference play on Jan. 3 in Anita.

Dylan Hoefer finished with 12 points, while Wyatt Pryor added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Up Next: Woodbine (3-3 RVC, 3-5) will host Coon Rapids-Bayard on Jan. 10, and travel to West Harrison on Jan. 14.

Boys BB: 1-3-2020 @ Anita

Teams            1            2            3            4            T

Woodbine            11            12            7            4            34

C-A-M            13            12            17            15            57

Scoring: Erik Gau 2; Brock Leaders 6; Adam Sherer 2; Wyatt Pryor 12; Dylan Hoefer 12.

Rebounds: Gau 1; Leaders 3; Sherer 2; W. Pryor 8; Cory Bantam 3; Hoefer 4.

Assists: Leaders 3; Sherer 2; Pryor 4.

Steals: Gau 1; Sherer 2; W. Pryor 4.

Blocks: None

Tigers Record: (3-3 RVC), 3-5.

