Cardinals down Big Reds
Missouri Valley came up short in a 63-33 setback at Treynor in Western Iowa Conference play on Dec. 6 in Treynor.
Ben Hernandez and Gavin Bartalini finished with 13 points apiece for the Big Reds.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (0-2 WIC, 0-3) will host Riverside on Friday. The Big Reds will close out the December schedule when they travel to AHSTW on Dec. 17, and travel to Tri-Center on Dec. 19.
Boys BB: 12-6-2019 @ Treynor
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Mo. Valley 7 12 8 6 33
Treynor 16 22 20 5 63
Scoring: Gavin Bartalini 13; Steavie Kean 2; Jacob Meade 3; Jed Kyle 2; Ben Hernandez 13.
Rebounds: Alec Fichter 2; Kean 2; Meade 1; Kyle 4; Hernandez 7; Connor Murray 2.
Assists: Bartalini 4; Kyle 1; Murray 1.
Steals: Bartalini 1.
Big Reds Record: (0-2 WIC), 0-3.
