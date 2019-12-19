Big Reds late rally not enough
Missouri Valley used a strong fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough in a 45-40 Western Iowa Conference setback to Riverside on Friday night in Missouri Valley. This was the Big Reds third loss by five points or less.
Gavin Bartalini led the Big Reds with 18 points and seven steals. Ben Hernandez added 11 rebounds and two steals.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (0-4 WIC, 0-5) will travel to Tri-Center on Thursday to close out the first month of the season. The Big Reds return to play on Jan. 3, 2020 when they travel to IKM-Manning.
Boys BB: 12-13-2019 @ Missouri Valley
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Riverside 13 13 10 9 45
Mo. Valley 10 11 3 16 40
Scoring: Alec Fichter 3; Gavin Bartalini 18; Steavie Kean 5; Jed Kyle 4; Ben Hernandez 6; Connor Murray 4.
Rebounds: Fichter 7; Bartalini 5; Kean 5; Jacob Meade 1; Kyle 5; Hernandez 11; Murray 5.
Assists: Bartalini 4; Kean 4.
Steals: Bartalini 7; Hernandez 2.
Blocks: Murray 1.
Big Reds Record: (0-4 WIC), 0-5.
