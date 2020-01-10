Bulldogs hold off Hawkeyes
West Harrison had a balanced scoring effort, but it wasn’t enough in a 65-56 setback at Boyer Valley in Rolling Valley Conference play on Jan. 7 in Dunlap.
Tyler Melby finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and one steal. Nick Rife added 14 points and three assists, while Karter Nelson finished with 10 points and one block.
Up Next: West Harrison (3-4 RVC, 3-6) will be at Glidden-Ralston on Jan. 10, and host Woodbine on Jan. 14.
Boys BB: 1-3-2020 @ Mondamin
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
West Harrison 12 14 13 17 56
Boyer Valley 13 20 12 20 65
Scoring: Mason King 8; Nick Rife 14; Karter Nelson 10; Tyler Melby 18; Koleson Evans 2; Sage Evans 4.
Rebounds: Grant Gilgen 4; King 3; Rife 3; Nelson 9; Melby 9; S. Evans 11.
Assists: Gilgen 1; King 1; Rife 3; Melby 1; K. Evans 1; S. Evans 3.
Steals: Gilgen 2; King 1; Rife 1; Nelson 1; Melby 1; K. Evans 1; S. Evans 1.
Blocks: King 1; Nelson 1; K. Evans 1; S. Evans 1.
Hawkeyes Record: (3-4 RVC), 3-6.
