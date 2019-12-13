Panthers pull away from Big Reds
Missouri Valley played well, but could not overcome a slow start in the third quarter, as Logan-Magnolia picked up a 57-43 win over Missouri Valley in Western Iowa Conference play on Tuesday night. The Panthers outrebounded the Big Reds, 30-19.
Gavin Bartalini led the Big Reds with 21 points and six rebounds. Ben Hernandez added 10 points, five rebounds and two blocks.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (0-3 WIC, 0-4) will host Riverside on Friday. The Big Reds will close out the December schedule when they travel to AHSTW on Dec. 17, and travel to Tri-Center on Dec. 19.
Boys BB: 12-10-2019 @ Missouri Valley
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Lo-Ma 8 11 17 21 57
Mo. Valley 10 8 6 19 43
Scoring: Gavin Baralini 21; Steavie Kean 4; Jacob Meade 2; Jed Kyle 4; Ben Hernandez 10; Connor Murray 2.
Rebounds: Bartalini 6; Kean 2; Kyle 1; Hernandez 5; Murray 3.
Assists: Alec Fichter 2; Bartalini 2; Kean 3; Meade 1; Kyle 1; Hernandez 1.
Steals: Bartalini 3; Kean 2; Murray 1.
Blocks: Hernandez 2.
Big Reds Record: (0-3 WIC), 0-4.
