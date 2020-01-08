Hawkeyes run past Crusaders
West Harrison used a solid defensive effort to post a 48-33 Rolling Valley Conference win over Coon Rapids-Bayard on Jan. 3 in Mondamin.
Nick Rife led the way with 13 points, three assists, and two steals. Tyler Melby added 11 points, while Sage Evans finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Up Next: West Harrison (3-3 RVC, 3-5) will be at Glidden-Ralston on Jan. 10, and host Woodbine on Jan. 14.
Boys BB: 1-3-2020 @ Mondamin
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Cn. Rpds-Byrd 7 12 8 6 33
West Harrison 10 14 16 8 48
Scoring: Mason King 4; Nick Rife 13; Karter Nelson 5; Tyler Melby 11; Koleson Evans 4; Sage Evans 11.
Rebounds: Grant Gilgen 4; King 1; Rife 3; Nelson 6; Melby 6; Brecken Pavlik 4; K. Evans 2; S. Evans 11; Cody Radil 1.
Assists: Gilgen 7; Rife 3; T. Melby 1; S. Evans 1.
Steals: Gilgen 2; King 2; Rife 2; Nelson 1; Brady Melby 1; S. Evans 5.
Blocks: Gilgen 2; Pavlik 2.
Hawkeyes Record: (3-3 RVC), 3-5.
