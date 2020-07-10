Wheelers snap Hawkeyes four-game win streak
West Harrison came up short in an 8-4 non-conference loss to Audubon in non-conference play on July 6 in Mondamin.
Nick Rife finished with two doubles and an RBI, while Mason King added two RBIs.
This was the final home game for seniors Cody Radil, Tyler Melby, Nick Clark, Nick Rife, and Colby Neill.
HS BB: 7-6-2020 @ Mondamin
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Audubon 010 024 1 8 11 x
Wst. Hrsn 002 000 2 4 9 x
Hawkeyes Hitting: Nick Rife 2-4, 2 RS, 2 2b, 1 RBI; Mason King 2-4, 1 RS, 2 RBIs; Sage Evans 1-3; Nick Clark 1-2, 1 RBI; Tyler Melby 1-4; Cody Radil 2-3; Gabe Gilgen 1 RS.
Hawkeyes Pitching: Tyler Melby – 5.2 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K; Sage Evans 1.1 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.
WH Record: (5-2 RVC), 7-3.
WH Baseball, the Next Five: 7-11, District Baseball begins; 7-14, District Baseball, semifinals; 7-18, District Baseball, finals; 7-21, Substate baseball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.