WH wins Hawkeye Invitational
Cougars slip past Hawkeyes
Cumberland-Anita-Massena scored the game-winning run in the seventh inning to pull out a 4-3 win at West Harrison in Rolling Valley Conference play on June 14 in Mondamin.
Tyler Melby finshed with two hits and two RBIs, and Logan King added a double.
BB, 6-14-2019 @ Mondamin
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
C-A-M 300 000 1 4 – 7 – x
Wst. Hrsn 000 120 x 3 – 9 – x
WH Hitting: Grant Gilgen 1 RS; Tyler Melby 2-4, 2 RBIs; Logan King 1-2, 1 RS, 2b; Nick Clark 2-4; Colby Neill 1-3, 1 RBI; Cody Radil 1-3, 1 RS.
WH Pitching: Tyler Melby (l) – 7 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K;
Hawkeyes Record: (4-4 RVC), 6-4.
Hawkeyes win home tournament, again
West Harrison posted two wins on Saturday to win the West Harrison Invitational on June 15 in Mondamin. This was the sixth straight year the Hawkeyes have won their home tournament.
In the opening game against Whiting, Logan King finished with two hits, including a triple for the Hawkeyes.
In the title game against West Monona, Mason King, Nick Clark, Colby Neill and Cody Radil finished with two hits apiece for the Hawkeyes in the victory.
West Harrison Invitational
BB, 6-15-2019 @ Mondamin
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Whiting 000 000 x 0 – 2 – x
Wst. Hrsn 105 022 x 10 – 4 – x
WH Hitting: Grant Gilgen 1 RS; Tyler Melby 1-2, 2 RS; Logan King 2-2, 2 RS, 3b, 2 RBIs; Nick Clark 2 RS; Colby Neill 1-3, 1 RS, 2 RBIs; Mason King 1 RS, 1 RBI;
WH Pitching: Logan King (W) – 6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K.
Hawkeyes Record: (4-4 RVC), 7-4.
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Wst. Mnona 000 400 0 4 – 4 – x
Wst. Hrsn 000 332 x 8 – 11 – x
WH Hitting: Grant Gilgen 1 RS; Tyler Melby 1 RS; Mason King 2-3, 3 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Nick Clark 2-3, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Nick Rife 2-4, 1 RS, 2 RBIs; Colby Neill 2-3, 2 RBIs; Gabe Gilgen 1-4; Cody Radil 2-3;
WH Pitching: Nick Clark – 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K; Mason King – 5 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
Hawkeyes Record: (4-4 RVC), 8-4.
WH’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-19, @ Glidden-Ralston; 6-20, vs. Fremont-Mills; 6-21, vs. Exira/EHK; 6-24, vs. Woodbine; 6-26, vs. Ar-We-Va; 6-28, @ Coon Rapids-Bayard.
