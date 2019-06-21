Vikings rally past Big Reds
AHSTW rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh inning to steal a 3-2 win over Missouri Valley in Western Iowa Conference play on June 17.
Cole Lange finished with two hits and an RBI for the Big Reds.
BB, 6-17-2019 @ Missouri Valley
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
AHSTW 000 000 3 3 – 10 – x
Mo. Valley 100 001 0 2 – 4 – x
MV Hitting: Connor Lange 1-4, 1 RS, 2b; Lane Harper 1-3, 1 RS; Cole Lange 2-3, 1 RBI.
MV Pitching: Lane Harper (l) – 7 IP, 10 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 K;
Big Reds Record: (6-6 WIC), 9-11.
MV’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-21, vs. Treynor; 6-24, WIC Tournament, first round; 6-26, WIC Semifinals; 6-28, WIC Championships; 7-2, @ Woodbine; 7-3, @ West Harrison; 7-5, @ West Monona.
