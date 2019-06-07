Tigers top Cowboys, fall to Hawkeyes

 

Tigers edge Cowboys

Woodbine held off a late charge to secure a 6-4 win over Sidney in non-conference play on Tuesday night in Woodbine.

Tyler Coberly finished with two hits, scored three runs and added an RBI. Layne Pryor finished with two hits and added two RBIs.

Cory Bantam allowed one earned run while striking out nine in the victory.

BB, 6-4-2019 @ Woodbine

Score by Ings            123 456 7            R            H            E

Sidney                       000 013 0            4            4            x

Woodbine                   103 020 x            6            8            x

Wb Hitting: Tyler Coberly 2-4, 3 RS, 1 RBI; Layne Pryor 2-2, 2 RS, 2 RBIs; Cory Bantam 3-3, 2b, 3 RBIs; Caleb Wakehouse 1-3, 1 RS.

Wb Pitching: Cory Bantam (W) – 5.3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 9 K; Tyler Coberly – 1.6 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K.

Tigers Record: (3-0 RVC), 4-0. 

Hawkeyes tip Tigers

Woodbine held off a late charge to secure a 6-4 win over Sidney in non-conference play on Tuesday night in Woodbine.

Tyler Coberly finished with two hits, scored three runs and added an RBI. Layne Pryor finished with two hits and added two RBIs.

Cory Bantam allowed one earned run while striking out nine in the victory.

BB, 6-5-2019 @ Woodbine

Score by Ings            123 456 7            R            H            E

Wst. Hrsn                    002 001 4            7            6            x

Woodbine                    100 011 0            3            10            x

Wb Hitting: Tyler Coberly 1-3, 1 RS; Layne Pryor 3-4, 1 RS, 3b, 1 RBI; Alex Bantam 1-4; Cory Bantam 1-4, 1 RBI; Brandon Bantam 2-3, 1 RS; Cameron Kline 1-2; Caleb Wakehouse 1-3.

Wb Pitching: Alex Bantam (l) – 5.6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 10 K; Brandon Bantam 0.6 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Layne Pryor 0.6 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K. 

Tigers Record: (3-1 RVC), 4-1. 

Woodbine’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-7, @ Coon Rapids-Bayard; 6-10, vs. Ar-We-Va; 6-12, @ Exira/EHK; 6-13, vs. East Mills; 6-14, @ AHSTW.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.