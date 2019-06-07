Tigers top Cowboys, fall to Hawkeyes
Tigers edge Cowboys
Woodbine held off a late charge to secure a 6-4 win over Sidney in non-conference play on Tuesday night in Woodbine.
Tyler Coberly finished with two hits, scored three runs and added an RBI. Layne Pryor finished with two hits and added two RBIs.
Cory Bantam allowed one earned run while striking out nine in the victory.
BB, 6-4-2019 @ Woodbine
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R H E
Sidney 000 013 0 4 4 x
Woodbine 103 020 x 6 8 x
Wb Hitting: Tyler Coberly 2-4, 3 RS, 1 RBI; Layne Pryor 2-2, 2 RS, 2 RBIs; Cory Bantam 3-3, 2b, 3 RBIs; Caleb Wakehouse 1-3, 1 RS.
Wb Pitching: Cory Bantam (W) – 5.3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 9 K; Tyler Coberly – 1.6 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K.
Tigers Record: (3-0 RVC), 4-0.
Hawkeyes tip Tigers
BB, 6-5-2019 @ Woodbine
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R H E
Wst. Hrsn 002 001 4 7 6 x
Woodbine 100 011 0 3 10 x
Wb Hitting: Tyler Coberly 1-3, 1 RS; Layne Pryor 3-4, 1 RS, 3b, 1 RBI; Alex Bantam 1-4; Cory Bantam 1-4, 1 RBI; Brandon Bantam 2-3, 1 RS; Cameron Kline 1-2; Caleb Wakehouse 1-3.
Wb Pitching: Alex Bantam (l) – 5.6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 10 K; Brandon Bantam 0.6 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Layne Pryor 0.6 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.
Tigers Record: (3-1 RVC), 4-1.
Woodbine’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-7, @ Coon Rapids-Bayard; 6-10, vs. Ar-We-Va; 6-12, @ Exira/EHK; 6-13, vs. East Mills; 6-14, @ AHSTW.
