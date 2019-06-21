WBBB.jpg
Woodbine's Cory Bantam (17) fired a one-hitter on Wednesday night, striking out 11 batters for their 10th wn of the season.

 photo: Matt Gengler

Tigers pound Bulldogs

 

Woodbine ripped 12 hits in a 9-1 Rolling Valley Conference win at Boyer Valley on June 19 in Dunlap.

Layne Pryor finished with three hits and an RBI, while Alex Bantam added two hits, a triple and two RBIs.

Cory Bantam picked up the win on the mound, allowing one hit and one earned run while striking out 11 Bulldogs in the victory.

Score by Ings            123 456 7    R – H – E

Woodbine            402 102 0     9 – 12 – x

Boyer Valley            000 000 1     1 – 2 – x

Wb Hitting: Tyler Coberly 1-5, 2 RS; Layne Pryor 3-4, 1 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Alex Bantam 2-3, 1 RS, 3b, 2 RBIs; Cory Bantam 1-3; Brandon Bantam 2-4, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Cody Brunow 1-4; Clay Kuhman 1-4; Erik Gau 1-4.

Wb Pitching: Cory Bantam (W) – 6 IP,  1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 11 K; Cody Bruow – 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K;   

Tigers Record: (7-2 RVC), 10-2. 

Woodbine’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-24, @ West Harrison; 6-25, @ Whiting; 6-26, vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard; 6-28, @ Ar-We-Va; 7-2, vs. Missouri Valley; 7-3, vs. West Monona

