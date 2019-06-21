Tigers pound Bulldogs
Woodbine ripped 12 hits in a 9-1 Rolling Valley Conference win at Boyer Valley on June 19 in Dunlap.
Layne Pryor finished with three hits and an RBI, while Alex Bantam added two hits, a triple and two RBIs.
Cory Bantam picked up the win on the mound, allowing one hit and one earned run while striking out 11 Bulldogs in the victory.
BB, 6-19-2019 @ Dunlap
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Woodbine 402 102 0 9 – 12 – x
Boyer Valley 000 000 1 1 – 2 – x
Wb Hitting: Tyler Coberly 1-5, 2 RS; Layne Pryor 3-4, 1 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Alex Bantam 2-3, 1 RS, 3b, 2 RBIs; Cory Bantam 1-3; Brandon Bantam 2-4, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Cody Brunow 1-4; Clay Kuhman 1-4; Erik Gau 1-4.
Wb Pitching: Cory Bantam (W) – 6 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 11 K; Cody Bruow – 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K;
Tigers Record: (7-2 RVC), 10-2.
Woodbine’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-24, @ West Harrison; 6-25, @ Whiting; 6-26, vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard; 6-28, @ Ar-We-Va; 7-2, vs. Missouri Valley; 7-3, vs. West Monona
