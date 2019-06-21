Tigers pound Wolverines, Vikings
Third inning lifts Tigers past Wolverines
Woodbine scored 12 runs in the third inning to roll to an 18-10 non-conference win over East Mills in Woodbine on June 13.
Alex Bantam finished with two doubles and two RBIs, while Layne Pryor added one double and three RBIs. Tyler Coberly finished with a triple, while Brandon Bantam added two hits and four RBIs.
BB, 6-13-2019 @ Woodbine
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Est. Mills 301 230 1 10 – 13 – x
Woodbine 30(12) 111 x 18 – 15 – x
Wb Hitting: Tyler Coberly 1-3, 2 RS, 3b; Layne Pryor 2-5, 3 RS, 2b, 3 RBIs; Alex Bantam 2-4, 3 RS, 2 2b, 2 RBIs; Cory Bantam 2-5, 2b, 1 RBI; Brandon Bantam 2-4, 2 RS, 4 RBIs; Cody Brunow 2-4, 2 RS, 2 RBIs; Clay Kuhlman 3-4, 1 RS; Caleb Wakehouse 1-3, 1 RS, 2 RBIs; Cameron Kline 2 RS.
Wb Pitching: Tyler Coberly (W) – 3.6 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 3 BB, 6 K; Brandon Bantam – 3.3 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K.
Tigers Record: (5-2 RVC), 7-2.
Tigers claw past Vikings
Woodbine scored a 5-2 non-conference win at AHSTW on June 14 in Avoca.
Layne Pryor finished with two hits, including a double. Cory Bantam added a two-RBI triple.
BB, 6-14-2019 @ Avoca
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Woodbine 100 400 0 5 – 8 – x
AHSTW 100 000 1 2 – 1 – x
Wb Hitting: Tyler Coberly 1-3, 1 RS; Layne Pryor 2-2, 2 RS, 2b; Alex Bantam 2-4, 1 RS, RBI; Cory Bantam 1-3, 1 RS, 3b, 2 RBIs; Cody Brunow 1 RBI; Clay Kuhlman 1-4; Caleb Wakehouse 1-4.
Wb Pitching: Cory Bantam (W) – 6.6 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K; Cody Brunow – 0.3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
Tigers Record: (5-2 RVC), 8-2.
Tigers roll Wildcats
Woodbine pounded out eight hits in a 7-1 Rolling Valley Conference win over Glidden-Ralston on June 17 at Woodbine. This was the Tigers’ fifth straight win of the season.
Tyler Coblery finished with two hits, including a double, while Layne Pryor launched a solo home run. Alex Bantam and Brandon Bantam added two RBIs apiece.
BB, 6-17-2019 @ Woodbine
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Gldn-Rlstn 010 000 0 1 – 2 – x
Woodbine 101 032 x 7 – 8 – x
Wb Hitting: Tyler Coberly 2-4, 2 RS, 2b; Layne Pryor 2-2, 4 RS, 1 HR, 1 RBI; Alex Bantam 1-2, 2 RBIs; Cory Bantam 1 RBI; Brandon Bantam 1-3, 2 RBIs; Clay Kuhlman 1-3; Caleb Wakehouse 1-3, 1 RS.
Wb Pitching: Tyler Coberly (W) – 6 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 12 K; Alex Bantam – 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.
Tigers Record: (6-2 RVC), 9-2.
Woodbine’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-19, @ Boyer Valley; 6-24, @ West Harrison; 6-25, @ Whiting; 6-26, vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard; 6-28, @ Ar-We-Va
