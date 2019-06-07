Tigers pick up third win
Woodbine scored early and often in an 11-1 win over Boyer Valley in Rolling Valley Conference play on May 31 in Woodbine.
Caleb Wakehouse and Tyler Coberly finished with two hits apiece for the Tigers.
BB, 5-31-2019 @ Woodbine
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R H E
Boyer Valley 100 000 1 1 x
Woodbine 121 124 11 8 x
Wb Hitting: Tyler Coberly 2-5, 2 RS, 3b, 1 RBI; Layne Pryor 1-1, 1 RS, 2 RBIs; Clay Kuhlman 1-3, 2 RBI; Cody Brunow 2 RS; Brandon Bantam 1-3, 1 RS; Erik Gau 1-4, 1 RS; Caleb Wakehouse 2-2, 3 RS.
Wb Pitching: Alex Bantam (W) – 6 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K.
Tigers Record: (3-0 RVC), 3-0.
Woodbine’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-5, vs. West Harrison; 6-7, @ Coon Rapids-Bayard; 6-10, vs. Ar-We-Va; 6-12, @ Exira/EHK; 6-13, vs. East Mills.
(0) comments
