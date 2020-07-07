Tigers gain RVC split
CR-B shuts down Woodbine in home opener
Coon Rapids-Bayard scored early, leading the Crusaders to an 8-0 win over Woodbine in Rolling Valley Conference play on June 24 in Woodbine.
Cory Bantam had three hits to lead the Tigers offensive attack.
HS BB: 6-24-2020 @ Woodbine
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Cn. Rpds-Byrd 203 001 2 8 9 x
Woodbine 000 000 0 0 6 x
Tigers Hitting: Layne Pryor 1-3; Cory Bantam 3-3; Cody Brunow 1-2; Erik Gau 1-3.
Tigers Pitching: Cory Bantam 5 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 6 BB, 10 K; Landon Bendgen 1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.
Woodbine Record: (0-2 RVC), 0-2.
Tigers pound Wildcats
Woodbine pounded out 11 hits in a 13-3 rout over Glidden-Ralston on June 26 in Glidden.
Layne Pryor finished with a triple, a home run, and five RBIs for the Tigers. Cory Bantam added a two-run home run and two RBIs. Kylon Reisz finished with two hits and two RBIs.
Pryor also took control from the hill. He scattered two hits and three walks, and finished with 11 strikeouts.
HS BB: 6-26-2020 @ Glidden
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Woodbine 344 02 13 11 x
Gldn-Rlstn 003 00 3 2 x
Tigers Hitting: Caleb Wakehouse 1-2, 4 RS; Kylon Reisz 2-4, 1 RS, 2 RBIs; Layne Pryor 2-3, 3 RS, 3b, HR, 5 RBIs; Cory Bantam 1-2, 2 RS, HR, 2 RBIs; Cody Brunow 2-3, 2 RBIs; Erik Gau 1-3, 1 RS; Kael Smith, 1-3, 1 RS; Landon Bendgen 1-3, 1 RS.
Tigers Pitching: Layne Pryor (W) – 5 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 11 K
Woodbine Record: (1-2 RVC), 1-2.
Tigers Baseball, the Next Five: 7-1, @ Boyer Valley; 7-3, vs. Exira/EHK, 12 noon start; 7-7, @ Missouri Valley; 7-11, District Tournaments begin
