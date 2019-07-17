Tigers win three straight to end season
Tigers top Big Reds
Woodbine scored early to post a 7-3 win over Missouri Valley in non-conference play on July 2 in Woodbine.
Layne Pryor, Alex Bantam and Cory Bantam each finished with two hits and two runs scored. Pryor blasted his first home run of the season, and Cory Bantam added a triple and two RBIs.
Alex Bantam secured the win on the mound, allowing one earned run while striking out 12 in the victory. At the completion of this game, he had over 300 career strikeouts.
BB, 7-2-2019 @ Woodbine
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Mo. Valley 001 010 1 3 – 8 – x
Woodbine 203 200 x 7 – 10 – x
Tigers Hitting: Layne Pryor 2-3, 2 RS, HR, 1 RBI; Alex Bantam 2-3, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Cory Bantam 2-3, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Cory Bantam 2-3, 2 RS, 3b, 2 RBIs; Brandon Bantam 1-4, 1 RS; Cody Brunow 1-3; Clay Kuhlman 1 RBI; Erik Gau 1-2, 1 RBI; Caleb Wakehouse 1-3.
Tigers Pitching: Alex Bantam (W) – 6 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 12 K; Layne Pryor – 1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.
Tigers Record: (8-6 RVC), 13-6.
Tigers hold off Spartans
Woodbine held on for a 5-4 win over West Monona in non-conference action in Woodbine on July 3.
Alex Bantam finished with two hits, including a triple, while Cory Bantam added two hits, including a two-run home run.
Layne Pryor allowed two earned runs and finished with 13 strike outs in the win.
BB, 7-3-2019 @ Woodbine
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Wst. Monona 000 100 3 4 – 6 – x
Woodbine 201 200 x 5 – 10 – x
Tigers Hitting: Tyler Coberly 1-2, 1 RS, 2b; Layne Pryor 1-3, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Alex Bantam 2-4, 1 RS, 3b, 1 RBI; Cory Bantam 2-3, 1 RS, HR, 2 RBIs; Brandon Bantam 1-2, 2b; Cody Brunow 2-3, 1 RBI; Erik Gau 1-3;
Tigers Pitching: Layne Pryor (W) – 6.6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 13 K; Cory Bantam – 0.3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K; Brandon Bantam – 0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.
Tigers Record: (8-6 RVC), 14-6.
Tigers edge Panthers in 11 innings
Woodbine scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the 11th inning to secure a 4-3 win over Logan-Magnolia on July 8 in Woodbine.
Tyler Coberly, Alex Bantam, and Caleb Wakehouse finished with two hits apiece for the Tigers. Alex and Cory Bantam each had one double and an RBI.
The Tigers were solid on the mound, as Alex Bantam and Layne Pryor combined to allow five hits and two walks while striking out 17 Panthers.
BB, 7-8-2019 @ Woodbine
Score by Ings 123 456 789 01 R – H – E
Lo-Ma 000 300 000 00 3 – 5 – x
Woodbine 001 002 000 01 4 – 8 – x
Tigers Hitting: Tyler Coberly 2-5, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Layne Pryor 1 RBI; Alex Bantam 2-5, 1 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Cory Bantam 1-5, 2b, 1 RBI; Erik Gau 1-3; Caleb Wakehouse 2-3, 2 RS.
Tigers Pitching: Alex Bantam – 4 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K; Layne Pryor (W) – 7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 K;
Tigers Record: (8-6 RVC), 15-6.
Woodbine’s Next Games: 7-13, District Baseball, first round, 5 p.m., vs. Boyer Valley, @ Onawa.
