Tigers knock off Spartans
Woodbine plated two runs in the fifth inning for a 2-0 win at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in Rolling Valley Conference play on June 12 in Elk Horn.
Caleb Wakehouse finished with one hit and two RBIs for the Tigers.
On the mound, Layne Pryor allowed just two hits while striking out nine in the win.
BB, 6-12-2019 @ Elk Horn
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Woodbine 000 020 0 2 – 3 – x
Exira/EHK 000 000 0 0 – 2 – x
Wb Hitting: Tyler Coberly 1-3; Alex Bantam 1-1; Clay Kuhlman 1 RS; Erik Gau 1 RS; Caleb Wakehouse 1-3, 2 RBIs.
Wb Pitching: Layne Pryor (W) – 7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K.
Tigers Record: (4-2 RVC), 5-2.
Woodbine’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-14, @ AHSTW; 6-17, vs. Glidden-Ralston; 6-18, @ Glidden-Ralston; 6-19, @ Boyer Valley; 6-24, @ West Harrison; 6-25, @ Whiting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.