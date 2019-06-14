Tigers top Rockets
Crusaders blank Tigers
Woodbine came up short in a 10-0 loss at Coon Rapids-Bayard in Rolling Valley Conference play on June 7 in Coon Rapids.
BB, 6-7-2019 @ Coon Rapids
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Woodbine 000 00x x 0 – 7 – x
Cn. Rpds-Byrd 210 43x x 10 – 10 – x
Wb Hitting: Tyler Coberly 1-3; Layne Pryor 1-3; Alex Bantam 1-3; Cory Bantam 1-3; Brandon Bantam 1-2; Cameron Kline 1-2; Caleb Wakehouse 1-2.
Wb Pitching: Layne Pryor (l) – 1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K; Brandon Bantam – 2 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K; Tyler Coberly – 2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K.
Tigers Record: (3-2 RVC), 4-2.
Woodbine knocks off Ar-We-Va
Woodbine picked up a 6-2 win over Ar-We-Va in Rolling Valley Conference play on June 10 in Woodbine.
Layne Pryor had two hits, a triple and two RBIs for the Tigers.
BB, 6-10-2019 @ Woodbine
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Ar-We-Va 000 010 1 2 – 3 – x
Woodbine 220 002 x 6 – 7 – x
Wb Hitting: Tyler Coberly 1-4, 1 RS; Layne Pryor 2-3, 1 RS, 3b, 2 RBIs; Alex Bantam 1-3, 1 RS, 2 RBIs; Cory Bantam 1-2, 1 RBI; Brandon Bantam 1-3, 1 RBI; Cody Brunow 1-2; Clay Kuhlman 1 RS; Erik Gau 1 RS; Caleb Wakehouse 1 RS.
Wb Pitching: Alex Bantam (W) – 7 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K.
Tigers Record: (4-2 RVC), 5-2.
Woodbine’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-12, @ Exira/EHK; 6-13, vs. East Mills; 6-14, @ AHSTW; 6-17, vs. Glidden-Ralston; 6-18, @ Glidden-Ralston.
