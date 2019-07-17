Rockets edge Tigers in nine innings
Woodbine came up short in a 6-5 Rolling Valley Conference setback at Ar-We-Va on June 28 in Westside.
Tyler Coberly finished with two hits, including a triple. Alex Bantam had a triple as well. Erik Gau, Brandon Bantam and Layne Pryor all had RBIs for the Tigers.
BB, 6-28-2019 @ Westside
Score by Ings 123 456 789 R – H – E
Woodbine 110 021 000 5 – 6 – x
Ar-We-Va 110 002 101 6 – 8 – x
Wb Hitting: Tyler Coberly 2-5, 2 RS, 3b; Layne Pryor 1 RBI; Alex Bantam 1-4, 1 RS, 3b; Cory Bantam 1-4; 1 RS; Brandon Bantam 1-3, 1 RBI; Cameron Kline 1 RS; Erik Gau 1-4, 1 RBI;
Wb Pitching: Cory Bantam – 5.3 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K; Brandon Bantam – 3.6 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K; Tyler Coberly 0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K;
Tigers Record: (8-6 RVC), 12-6.
Woodbine’s Next Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 7-3, vs. West Monona, 7-8, vs. Logan-Magnolia, Senior Night; 7-13, District Baseball, first round, 5 p.m., vs. Boyer Valley, @ Onawa.
