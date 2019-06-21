Panthers sweep Vikings
Logan-Magnolia took both ends of a Western Iowa Conference battle against AHSTW on June 19. The wins snapped a three-game losing skid for the Panthers.
In the 11-10 win, the Panthers pounded 13 hits, and Colton Hanlon delivered the game-winning RBI single, scoring Trevor Wills and Joel Richardson for the winning runs. Hanlon led the way with four hits, a double, and five RBIs. Dylan Cunard, Trevor Wills and Chase Maguire finished with doubles, and Hanlon launched his first home run of the season.
In an 8-3 win, the Panthers pounded out 15 hits. Joel Richardson finished with three hits, including a pair of doubles. Colton Hanlon added two hits and two RBIs, and Barret Pitt added three hits and an RBI.
BB, 6-19-2019 @ Logan
Scr. By Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
AHSTW 110 340 1 10 – 12 – x
Lo-Ma 430 020 2 11 – 13 – x
Lo-Ma Hitting: Dylan Cunard 3-5, 1 RS, 2b, 2 RBIs; Trevor Wills 2-5, 2 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Joel Richardson 1-1, 3 RS, 1 RBI; Colton Hanlon 4-5, 1 RS, 2b, HR, 5 RBIs; Joe Hedger 1-3, 1 RS; Chase Maguire 1-1, 2 RS, 2b; Jarett Armstrong 1-4; Kaleb Hatcher 1 RS.
Lo-Ma Pitching: Tre Melby (W) – 4.3 IP, 9 H, 6 ER, 3 BB, 3 K; Jacob Fetter – 2.6 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.
Panthers Record: (6-7 WIC), 8-10.
Scr. By Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Lo-Ma 000 422 0 8 – 15 – x
AHSTW 000 101 x 3 – 12 – x
Lo-Ma Hitting: Dylan Cunard 1-5, 1 RS; Trevor Wills 2-4, 1 RS; Joel Richardson 3-3, 2 RS, 2 2b; Colton Hanlon 2-4, 2 RBI; Jacob Fetter 2-4, 1 RS, 2 RBIs; Barret Pitt 3-4, 1 RBI; Kaleb Hatcher 1 RS; Joe Hedger 2-4, 1 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Lucas Vana 1 RS.
Lo-Ma Pitching: Joel Richardson (W) – 5.6 IP, 10 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K; Joe Hedger – 0.3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K; Barret Pitt – 1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
Panthers Record: (7-7 WIC), 9-10.
Lo-Ma’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-21, vs. Riverside; 6-24, WIC Tournament, First Round; 6-26, WIC Semifinals, Oakland; 6-27, vs. Sidney; 6-28, WIC Finals, Oakland; 7-5, vs. Westwood, Senior Night; 7-8, @ Woodbine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.