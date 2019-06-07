Panthers win two of three, improve to 4-2

Eagles top Panthers

Underwood pulled away late in a 12-3 Western Iowa Conference win at Logan-Magnolia on May 29 in Logan.

Joe Hedger finished with two hits and scored two runs.

BB, 5-29-2019 @ Logan

Scr. By Ings            123 456 7            R            H            E

Underwood               020 143 2            12            14            x

Lo-Ma                      000 001 2            3            4            x

Lo-Ma Hitting: Joel Richardson 1-4; Joe Hedger 2-2, 2 RS; Colton Hanlon 1-2; Jarett Armstrong 1 RS.

Lo-Ma Pitching: Joel Richardson (l) – 5 IP, 9 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K; Jacob Fetter 2 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K.

Panthers Record: (0-1 WIC), 2-2.

Panthers plate first WIC win

Logan-Magnolia used a huge sixth inning to pick up an 8-3 Western Iowa Conference win over IKM-Manning on May 30 in Logan.

Tre Melby blasted a two-run home run in the sixth inning to ignite the Panthers. Colton Hanlon added two hits, while Joe Hedger finished with two RBIs.

Lo-Ma pitchers Dylan Cunard and Jacob Fox combined for seven strikeouts.

BB, 5-30-2019 @ Logan

Scr. By Ings            123 456 7            R            H            E

IKM-Man                  000 111 0            3            6            x

Lo-Ma                      110 024 x            8            8            x

Lo-Ma Hitting: Kaleb Hatcher 1-3, 2 RS; Dylan Cunard 1-3, 2 RS; Joel Richardson 1-4, 1 RS, 2b; Joe Hedger 2 RBIs; Colton Hanlon 2-3, 1 RS; Jacob Fox 1-4, 2b, 1 RBI; Tre Melby 2-3, 1 RS, HR, 2 RBIs.  

Lo-Ma Pitching: Dylan Cunard (W) – 5.3 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K; Jacob Fox 1.6 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K.  

Panthers Record: (1-1 WIC), 3-2.

Panthers drop Wheelers

Logan-Magnolia used a three-run seventh inning to secure a 6-2 win over Audubon in Western Iowa Conference play on May 31 in Audubon.

Tre Melby, Dylan Cunard, and Barret Pitt each had two hits for the Panthers.

Melby and Joe Hedger combined for nine strikeouts in the victory.

BB, 5-31-2019 @ Audubon

Scr. By Ings            123 456 7            R            H            E

Lo-Ma                      010 020 3            6            6            x

Audubon                  002 000 0            2            5            x

Lo-Ma Hitting: Kaleb Hatcher 1 RS; Joel Richardson 1 RS; Colton Hanlon 1 RS; Barret Pitt 2-4, 1 RS, 1 RBi; Dylan Cunard 2-4, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Tre Melby 2-3, 1 RS, 2b.  

Lo-Ma Pitching: Tre Melby - 3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 5 K;  Joe Hedger (W) – 4 IP,  1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K.

Panthers Record: (2-1 WIC), 4-2.

Lo-Ma’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-5, @ Treynor; 6-6, @ Riverside; 6-7, vs. Treynor; 6-8, @ Carroll Invitational; 6-10, @ Underwood.  

