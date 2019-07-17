Panthers pound Cowboys
Logan-Magnolia ripped off 20 hits in a 19-1 four inning win over the Sidney Cowboys in the first round of the Class 1A District Baseball Tournament on July 13 in Council Bluffs.
Eight different Panthers had multiple hit games. Colton Hanlon and Tre Melby each finished with three hits, three runs scored, a home run, and five RBI’s to pace Lo-Ma’s attack. Barrett Pitt added two hits, a double and three RBIs, while Trevor Wills, Dylan Cunard, Chase Maguire and Joel Richardson added two hits apiece.
Joel Richardson fired a one-hitter from the mound, allowing just one walk while striking out eight for the Panthers.
Lo-Ma (13-14) continued on the tournament trail, as they battled Stanton on July 16 in the Class 1A District Baseball Semifinals back in Council Bluffs.
Class 1A District BB – First Round
BB, 7-13-2019 @ Council Bluffs
Scr. By Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Sidney 010 0 1 – 1 – x
Lo-Ma 5(12)2 x 19 – 20 – x
Lo-Ma Hitting: Dylan Cunard 2-2, 3 RS, 2b; Eli Pickle 1-1, 2 RS, 2b; Joel Richardson 2-3, 3 RS; Kaleb Hatcher 1 RBI; Colton Hanlon 3-3, 3 RS, HR, 5 RBIs; Trevor Wills 2-2, 3 RS, Brody West 1-1; Barret Pitt 2-2, 1 RS, 2b, 3 RBIs; Joe Hedger 2-3, 1 RS, 2 RBIs; Tre Melby 3-3, 1 RS, HR, 5 RBIs; Chase Maguire 2-3, 2 RS.
Lo-Ma Pitching: Joel Richardson (W) – 4 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K.
Panthers Record: (9-7 WIC), 13-14.
