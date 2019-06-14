Lo-Ma tops Riverside, upsets Treynor
Panthers blast Riverside
Logan-Magnolia used an eight-run third inning to roll to a 16-3 Western Iowa Conference win at Riverside on June 6 in Oakland.
Jacob Fetter and Barret Pitt each had two hits for the Panthers to pace the 11-hit attack.
Colton Hanlon allowed two hits while striking out eight Bulldogs.
BB, 6-6-2019 @ Oakland
Scr. By Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Lo-Ma 228 04x x 16 – 11 – x
Riverside 021 00x x 3 – 2 – x
Lo-Ma Hitting: Dylan Cunard 1-2, 3 RS; Joel Richardson 4 RS; Tre Melby 1-2, 2 RS, 2 RBIs; Colton Hanlon 1-3, 2 RS; Barret Pitt 2-3, 1 RS, 2b; Chase Maguire 1-2, 1 RS; Joe Hedger 1 RBI; Jacob Fox 1-3, 1 RS; Jacob Fetter 2-3, 1 RS; Kaleb Hatcher 1-1, 1 RBI; Jarett Armstrong 1 RS; Brody West 1-1, 1 RBI; Calvin Wallis, 2 RS.
Lo-Ma Pitching: Colton Hanlon (W) – 5 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 5 BB, 8 K.
Panthers Record: (3-3 WIC), 5-4.
Lo-Ma knocks off Treynor
Lo-Ma’s Kaleb Hatcher scored the game-winning run on a Cardinal throwing error, as Logan-Magnolia topped Treynor, 11-10, in Western Iowa Conference play on June 7 in Logan.
Joel Richardson finished with three hits, two runs scored, and two RBIs; Colton Hanlon added two hits, a double and four RBIs. Hatcher scored four runs on the evening.
BB, 6-7-2019 @ Logan
Scr. By Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Treynor 214 200 1 10 – 9 – x
Lo-Ma 003 511 1 11 – 12 – x
Lo-Ma Hitting: Dylan Cunard 2-4, 2 RS; Trevor Wills 3-5, 1 RBI; Joel Richardson 3-3, 2 RS, 2b, 2 RBIs; Barret Pitt 1-3, 1 RBI; Colton Hanlon 2-4, 2b, 4 RBIs; Tre Melby 1-2, 1 RS, HR, 2 RBIs; Chase Maguire 1 RS; Kaleb Hatcher 4 RS; Calvin Wallis 1 RS.
Lo-Ma Pitching: Trevor Wills – 2.6 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 6 BB, 4 K; Jacob Fetter – 3.3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K; Joe Hedger (W) – 1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
Panthers Record: (4-3 WIC), 6-4.
Panthers drop two at Carroll Invite
Logan-Magnolia came up short in both games at the Carroll Invitational on June 8 in Carroll. The Panthers dropped a 9-7 decision to Underwood in the first round, and fell 14-7 to Coon Rapids-Bayard in the consolation final.
BB, Carroll Invitational, 6-8-2019 @ Carroll
Game 1
Scr. By Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Underwood 302 210 0 9 – 8 – x
Lo-Ma 000 321 1 7 – 14 – x
Lo-Ma Hitting: Dylan Cunard 1-4; Trevor Wills 4-5, 1 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Joel Richardson 1-2; Barret Pitt – 1-3, 1 RS; Colton Hanlon 2-4, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Tre Melby 2-4, 1 RBI; Joe Hedger 2-4, 2b, 1 RBI; Chase Maguire 1 RS; Jarett Armstrong 1-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Jacob Fetter 1 RS; Kaleb Hatcher 2 RS.
Lo-Ma Pitching: Calvin Wallis (l) – 4 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 6 BB, 3 K; Barret Pitt 2 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.
Panthers Record: (4-3 WIC), 6-5.
Game 2
Scr. By Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Cn. Rpds-Byrd 300 253 1 14 – 18 – x
Lo-Ma 011 500 x 7 – 11 – x
Lo-Ma Hitting: Dylan Cunard 1 RS, 1 RBI; Trevor Wills 2-4, 1 RS; Joel Richardson 2-3, 2 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Colton Hanlon 2-4, 1 RS; Joe Hedger 2-4, 1 RS, 3 RBIs; Barret Pitt 1-2; Jacob Fox 1-2, 1 RBI; Kaleb Hatcher 1-4, 1 RBI; Jacob Fetter 1 RS.
Lo-Ma Pitching: Dylan Cunard (l) – 4 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K; Chase Maguire – 1.6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K; Joe Hedger – 1.3 IP, 8 H, 8 ER, 3 BB, 0 K.
Panthers Record: (4-3 WIC), 6-6.
Eagles knock off Panthers
Logan-Magnolia was held to three hits in a 10-0 loss at Underwood in Western Iowa Conference play on Monday night at Underwood.
Trevor Wills, Colton Hanlon and Tre Melby each had hits for the Panthers.
BB, 6-10-2019 @ Underwood
Scr. By Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Lo-Ma 000 00x x 0 – 3 – x
Underwood 035 11x x 10 – 8 – x
Lo-Ma Hitting: Trevor Wills 1-2; Colton Hanlon 1-1; Tre Melby 1-2.
Lo-Ma Pitching: Tre Melby (l) – 2 IP, 6 H, 8 ER, 7 BB, 2 K; Jacob Fetter – 2.6 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K.
Panthers Record: (4-4 WIC), 6-7.
Lo-Ma’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-12, vs. Missouri Valley; 6-13, @ Missouri Valley; 6-14, @ IKM-Manning; 6-17, vs. Audubon; 6-18, @ AHSTW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.